Sunday, Nov 21, 2021
Watch: Tollywood Star Jr NTR's Stance Against Verbal Assaults

The actor recorded a video with a short statement condemning Chandrababu Naidu's personal insults, and his wife Bhuvaneswari and urged politicians not to do the same.

Jr NTR addressing the issue via Twitter

2021-11-20T23:40:27+05:30
Published: 20 Nov 2021, Updated: 20 Nov 2021 11:40 pm

Telugu actor Jr NTR took to social media to channel his thoughts against the verbal assults faced by TDP President Chandrababu Naidu. 

Naidu broke down while addressing the media about the indignity  that he said he was subjected to by the ruling party of  Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP. 

He said in a two-minute video posted on social media here on Saturday that criticism and  counter-criticism were usual a usual dimension  in politics. However, any words directed at women will result in anarchy in the state.

Junior NTR, the son of former Minister Nandamuri Harikrishna, expressed his anguish at the verbal attacks in the AP Assembly and appealed to the leaders to respect women as part of the country's culture. 

“It is our responsibility to save our culture and pass it on to future generation,” he said, requesting the political leaders to stop anarchic culture and lay  greater   focus on fighting on public issues.

“I am hoping that this episode would end now,” says Jr NTR.

He also  clarified that he was making an appeal not on behalf of the affected family but as the son, husband, father and a responsible citizen of the country. 

“Whatever we talk about defines our personality. In politics, criticisms and retorts are quite common, but all those should be limited to public issues and should not be personal. Yesterday, the Assembly incident has triggered me. Whenever we sidetrack public issues and give in to personal criticisms, dragging women into the issue, it leads to anarchy. That's a mistake. Respecting women is our culture, it’s a tradition that is embedded in us. And we should carry forward such a tradition to our future generations,” Jr NTR said. 

The famous star has a 'RRR' lined up as his upcoming film and has garnered a large fan base.

Some of his top performances includes  films like  'Aadi', 'Simhadri' and 'Janatha Garage'.

