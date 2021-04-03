April 03, 2021
Poshan
Watch: Rekha's Response On Being Asked About Falling For A Married Man

Responding to a question about falling for a married man, the veteran actor said 'Why don't you ask me?'

03 April 2021
Snippet From The Viral Video
Instagram: Sony
2021-04-03T22:35:28+05:30

Appearing as a special guest on the show, veteran actor Rekha's witty reply on the sets of Indian Idol has left the internet in splits. A new promo revealed by the show featured the host Jai Bhanushali asking the judges, "Rekha ji, Nehu, have you ever seen a woman going this crazy after a man? That too, after a married man?". 

The actor's response to the host's question will definitely make your day. Responding to Bhanushali's question, Rekha said, "Why don't you ask me?". The astounded host replied with "huh" to which the actor quipped, "I didn't say anything" and looking here and there, avoiding eye contact while maintaining a smile. 

The audience immediately burst into laughter and began applauding the actor's response. Even the judges Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani and host Bhanushali could not stop themselves from laughing out loud. 

