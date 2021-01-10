Watch: Gymnast In Saree Wows Internet With Gravity-Defying Stunts

National gold-medal awardee gymnast Parul Arora is perfecting -- nay, reinventing -- the art of backflips and cartwheels. The flair to her craft: wearing sarees while rolling and rollicking.

The skilled acrobat from Haryana is no stranger to fame, however. She had previously left viewers in awe after sharing a clip of her doing front flips in a blue saree. This time, a new video with Arora in a purple saree doing backflips has the internet raving.

"Saree m khatrnak stunt (Dangerous stunt in a saree)," she wrote in a post on Instagram, where she enjoys a following of over 1 lakh people.

The video was shared on microblogging site Twitter as well, and has since become viral. User Aparna Jain, while sharing the video on Thurday, admired how the saree defied gravity in her stunts. The video has been watched over 1 lakh times, with many praising the saree-clad gymnast.

When a gymnast does flips in a saree.



When a gymnast does flips in a saree.

Watched it thrice just to see how the saree defied gravity. #ParulArora #ownit pic.twitter.com/tOxzqUOA7H — Aparna Jain (@Aparna) January 7, 2021

Last year, Arora posted another video of her doing backflips in a red saree, with users marvelling at the precision and grace.

