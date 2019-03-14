‘Want Change, Cast Vote,’ Says Actress Vidya Balan

Award winning actress Vidya Balan has urged citizens for maximum participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted 29 times in an hour to celebrities across genres to mobilise voters.



Vidya told her followers and admirers and all people at large that if they wished to see change in society and the country then it was really important to get their fingers inked this April-May.



"I feel if we want a changed society and the country then, we need to participate in that process and the first thing we can do towards that is to cast our votes. It is our responsibility and right to cast our votes," Vidya said.



"I think we will not get anything by raising fingers at each other. Instead, people should get their fingers inked to see positive changes...



"If you are turning 18 on April 28, then you have no excuse not to vote on April 29. I urge all to cast their votes because it's really necessary," she added.



The national award winning actress was interacting with the media at the special screening of "Photograph" along with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ritesh Batra on Wednesday here when she urged for all-out participation by voters.



Modi, in a series of tweets on Wednesday, reached out to prominent personalities from a wide spectrum, ranging from politicians, Bollywood celebrities and top business leaders asking them to encourage citizens to exercise their voting rights in the upcoming polls.



Modi urged Congress President Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Celebs Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and others to strengthen voter awareness efforts across the country.



Maharashtra will get to the polls in four phases during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from May 11.

IANS