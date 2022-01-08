Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 08, 2022
Vishal Dadlani's Father Moti Dadlani Passes Away

Composer and songwriter Vishal Dadlani took to social media and gave his fans the shocking news.

The singer's father was in ICU from the past three to four days. | Instagram\VishalDadlani

2022-01-08T11:13:02+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 08 Jan 2022, Updated: 08 Jan 2022 11:13 am

Music composer Vishal Dadlani's father Moti Dadlani passed away today (January 8). The singer took to Instagram and informed the same to his fans and well wishers, also stating that he is “completely lost”.

 
 
 
Vishal Dadlani’s father was in hospital for the last couple of days. The composer could not meet him during his last time as he is currently battling Covid-19.

He explained that his Covid-19 diagnosis prevented him from being by his father's side or comforting his grieving mother.

On January 7, Vishal Dadlani revealed on social media that he contracted the coronavirus despite following necessary Covid-19 guidelines.  Taking to Instagram, Vishal Dadlani shared a picture of his Covid-19 test-strip and requested everyone who came in contact with him to get themselves tested

"Sadly, despite every precaution, I've tested Covid Positive. At no point, except during weekly shoots (where all testing protocols were followed to the best of my knowledge), have I met anyone without a mask on. Nor have I touched anything unsanitised, as far as I know. My symptoms are relatively mild, but still quite debilitating. Please be careful," he added.  He also requested  people, who met him recently, to get tested as well. "This is for anyone who may have come in contact with me this week or last 10 days. Sadly, despite every precaution, I have tested Covid positive," he  said.

.

 

