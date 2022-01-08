Vishal Dadlani's Father Moti Dadlani Passes Away

Music composer Vishal Dadlani's father Moti Dadlani passed away today (January 8). The singer took to Instagram and informed the same to his fans and well wishers, also stating that he is “completely lost”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VISHAL (@vishaldadlani)

Vishal Dadlani’s father was in hospital for the last couple of days. The composer could not meet him during his last time as he is currently battling Covid-19.

He explained that his Covid-19 diagnosis prevented him from being by his father's side or comforting his grieving mother.

On January 7, Vishal Dadlani revealed on social media that he contracted the coronavirus despite following necessary Covid-19 guidelines. Taking to Instagram, Vishal Dadlani shared a picture of his Covid-19 test-strip and requested everyone who came in contact with him to get themselves tested

"Sadly, despite every precaution, I've tested Covid Positive. At no point, except during weekly shoots (where all testing protocols were followed to the best of my knowledge), have I met anyone without a mask on. Nor have I touched anything unsanitised, as far as I know. My symptoms are relatively mild, but still quite debilitating. Please be careful," he added. He also requested people, who met him recently, to get tested as well. "This is for anyone who may have come in contact with me this week or last 10 days. Sadly, despite every precaution, I have tested Covid positive," he said.

.