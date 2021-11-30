The week began with the tragic news of the death of Virgil Abloh, a designer, creative genius, and fashion enthusiast. Abloh, the founder of Off-White and the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear, died at the young age of 41 after a private battle with cancer. The news was announced on the icon's Instagram page, and soon after, messages from his friends, family, and fans engulfed the internet.

Abloh was the first black American creative director of a major French fashion house Louis Vuitton, he introduced streetwear to the catwalk, such as hoodies and sneakers.

He transformed the fashion world, and his premature death at the pinnacle of his career sent shockwaves around the world, with tributes pouring in from rival design houses, as well as actors and athletes, for a man regarded as a deeply humane visionary.

Abloh was close friends with Kanye West, the Kardashians, the Hadids, Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, and many others, in addition to being a regular on the fashion circuit.

The news stunned the fashion world, and celebrities, models, and others have since shared heartfelt messages and revealed their favourite moments with the designer.

Here are some of the posts shared by Abloh's friends on social media:



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja)

Rest in peace Virgil Abloh. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ½ — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 28, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella ðÂÂ¦ÂÂ (@bellahadid)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Son of a Pharoah (@pharrell)