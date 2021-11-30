Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Virgil Abloh’s Death: Justin Bieber, Karan Johar, Drake, And Others Express Grief

The news was announced on the icon's Instagram page, and soon after, messages from his friends, family, and fans engulfed the internet.

Virgil Abloh’s Death: Justin Bieber, Karan Johar, Drake, And Others Express Grief
Friends and fans react to Virgil Abloh's death. | Instagram/ @lvmh

Trending

Virgil Abloh’s Death: Justin Bieber, Karan Johar, Drake, And Others Express Grief
outlookindia.com
2021-11-30T21:07:26+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 30 Nov 2021, Updated: 30 Nov 2021 9:07 pm

The week began with the tragic news of the death of Virgil Abloh, a designer, creative genius, and fashion enthusiast. Abloh, the founder of Off-White and the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear, died at the young age of 41 after a private battle with cancer. The news was announced on the icon's Instagram page, and soon after, messages from his friends, family, and fans engulfed the internet.

Abloh was the first black American creative director of a major French fashion house Louis Vuitton, he introduced streetwear to the catwalk, such as hoodies and sneakers.

He transformed the fashion world, and his premature death at the pinnacle of his career sent shockwaves around the world, with tributes pouring in from rival design houses, as well as actors and athletes, for a man regarded as a deeply humane visionary.

Abloh was close friends with Kanye West, the Kardashians, the Hadids, Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, and many others, in addition to being a regular on the fashion circuit. 

The news stunned the fashion world, and celebrities, models, and others have since shared heartfelt messages and revealed their favourite moments with the designer.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Here are some of the posts shared by Abloh's friends on social media: 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja)

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bella ðÂÂ¦ÂÂ (@bellahadid)

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Son of a Pharoah (@pharrell)

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

A screenshot of Karan Johar's Instagram story

A screenshot of Arjun Kapoor's Instagram story

A screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Justin Bieber Kendall Jenner Karan Johar Bella Hadid Gigi Hadid Los Angeles Fashion Designer Hollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut's Cryptic Instagram Story Hints She Is Suffering From A Heartbreak

Kangana Ranaut's Cryptic Instagram Story Hints She Is Suffering From A Heartbreak

Rahul Ravindran Invites Applications From Female And Transgender Directors, Here's Why

'Anupamaa': Is Gaurav Khanna Leaving The Show Because Of Rupali Ganguly?

It's A Wrap For Vijay Devarakonda-Ananya Panday Starrer 'Liger's USA Shoot Schedule

Taapsee Pannu: I Didn't Fit The Conventional Parameters Of Beauty

Kartik Aaryan: Dhamaka Made Me Realise Audience’s Love Is Bigger Than Numbers

Balakrishna’s Talk Show 'Unstoppable With NBK' Surpasses 4 Million Views On OTT

Vishak Nair Gets Engaged To Ladylove Jayapria Nair

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Kay Kay Menon: Nothing Is Permanent, Neither Success Nor Defeat

Kay Kay Menon: Nothing Is Permanent, Neither Success Nor Defeat

Vinil Mathew On Working With Taapsee Pannu, Sidharth Malhotra And Parineeti Chopra

Vinil Mathew On Working With Taapsee Pannu, Sidharth Malhotra And Parineeti Chopra

Sanya Malhotra Talks About Her Heart-Wrenching Breakup

Sanya Malhotra Talks About Her Heart-Wrenching Breakup

Tom Burke Replaces Yahya Abdul Mateen II In 'Mad Max' Spin-Off 'Furiosa'

Tom Burke Replaces Yahya Abdul Mateen II In 'Mad Max' Spin-Off 'Furiosa'

Read More from Outlook

How Parag Agrawal Obsessively Focused On Controlling Hate Speech As Twitter CTO

How Parag Agrawal Obsessively Focused On Controlling Hate Speech As Twitter CTO

Neeraj Thakur / After taking over as CTO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal’s main focus was on using AI and ML to identify hate speech and bots that were used to spread misinformation through the microblogging site.

'Omicron Virus' Or 'South Africa Variant'? Here's What Not To Call New Covid-19 Strain

'Omicron Virus' Or 'South Africa Variant'? Here's What Not To Call New Covid-19 Strain

Outlook Web Desk / The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has led to several discussions on WHO's method of naming virus variants on Greek alphabets. But terms like 'South Africa virus' have remained in use.

IPL 2022 Retention: Who Stays And Who Goes - Complete Team Lists

IPL 2022 Retention: Who Stays And Who Goes - Complete Team Lists

Jayanta Oinam / IPL Retention list was replete with full of expected names but there were some big omissions too. The mega auction will have a massive pool of stars that teams can now choose from.

Kashmir: Why Is BJP Predicting Doomsday For J&K 2 Years After Article 370 Abrogation

Kashmir: Why Is BJP Predicting Doomsday For J&K 2 Years After Article 370 Abrogation

Naseer Ganai / The statement, issued by senior BJP leader of J&K Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, raises concern for minorities living in Kashmir Valley.

Advertisement