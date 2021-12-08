Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Vir Das To Create And Feature In American Country Music Comedy Series Titled 'Country Eastern'

'Brooklyn Nine Nine' star Andy Samberg will also executive produce the series alongside Jorma Taccone, Akiva Schaffer, Reg Tigerman, and Ali Bell of Party Over Here.

Vir Das To Create And Feature In American Country Music Comedy Series Titled 'Country Eastern'
Actor and comedian Vir Das. | Instagram/ @virdas

Trending

Vir Das To Create And Feature In American Country Music Comedy Series Titled 'Country Eastern'
outlookindia.com
2021-12-08T14:32:14+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 08 Dec 2021, Updated: 08 Dec 2021 2:32 pm

Actor and comedian Vir Das is all set to create and executive produce a new FOX show. The project, titled 'Country Eastern,' will be a single-cam comedy that will also star Das.

The comedy series is about a young wealthy man from India who moves to America to restart his life with his family, a press release from the makers said.

"In an attempt to rebuild their lives in Memphis, Tennessee, he decides to pursue his passion and become a country music singer. The only issue is that he’s completely sh*t at it.

"He’s going to have to gain some life experience in the States if he wants to have something real to sing about," the official logline read.

Das will co-write and executive produce the show with Sam Laybourne, who will also serve as the showrunner.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Laybourne has previously written for shows like 'Black-ish', 'Cougar Town' and 'Arrested Development.'

Das said he is thrilled that the project is currently in development.

"The writing of the series is currently on. I’m excited to be collaborating with such immensely talented names, each of whom have an envious body of work. It’s a unique comedy and I’m looking forward to filming the series soon," the 42-year-old Mumbai-based comedian said in a statement.
 
'Brooklyn Nine Nine' star Andy Samberg will also executive produce the series alongside Jorma Taccone, Akiva Schaffer, Reg Tigerman, and Ali Bell of Party Over Here.

CBS Studios and Fox Entertainment will produce the series.

Das is no stranger to American television as he earlier featured in shows such as 'Whiskey Cavalier' and 'Fresh Off the Boat.'

He will next be seen in the Hollywood film 'The Bubble', being directed by Judd Apatow.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Vir Das Los Angeles Hollywood Actor/Actress Comedy Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Tom Holland Reveals What He Enjoyed In Previous 'Spider-Man' Films- Details Here

Tom Holland Reveals What He Enjoyed In Previous 'Spider-Man' Films- Details Here

Aishwarya Rai Couldn't Understand Abhishek Bachchan Due To His 'Thick Accent' When They First Met

Did You Know? 'Gadar' Was Filmed At Amritsar Railway Station With A Real Crowd

Jacqueline Fernandez Appears Before ED In Sukesh Chandrashekhar Extortion Case

2021 People's Choice Awards: And The Winners Are....

Mahesh Manjrekar Feels 'Jealous' Of Actors Like Pankaj Tripathi

After VicKat Goes Viral, Here Are Five Other Popular Couple Monikers Given By Fans

Grey Is The New Black: How Villains Have Transformed In Indian Cinema

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Nagaland Civilian Killings: Hundreds Turn Up For Candlelight March in Kohima

Nagaland Civilian Killings: Hundreds Turn Up For Candlelight March in Kohima

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Takes Fifer; England 147 All Out On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Takes Fifer; England 147 All Out On Day 1

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Step Up, India! How Southside Bboys Revolutionised The Concept Of Breakdancing

Step Up, India! How Southside Bboys Revolutionised The Concept Of Breakdancing

Colin Farrell To Play Penguin Role in ‘The Batman’ Spinoff Series

Colin Farrell To Play Penguin Role in ‘The Batman’ Spinoff Series

R. Madhavan Has No Idea Why His Shirtless Selfies Go Viral On Social Media

R. Madhavan Has No Idea Why His Shirtless Selfies Go Viral On Social Media

Watch: Zeenat Aman's Funny Response To Kapil Sharma's Rain Sequence Query

Watch: Zeenat Aman's Funny Response To Kapil Sharma's Rain Sequence Query

Read More from Outlook

Helicopter Carrying CDS Bipin Rawat Crashes Near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, 4 Dead

Helicopter Carrying CDS Bipin Rawat Crashes Near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, 4 Dead

Outlook Web Desk / The helicopter was reportedly flying from Sulur Airbase to Wellington with 14 personnel including senior officials on board.

Aung San Suu Kyi Verdict 'Disturbing' But Will It Change India's Equation With Myanmar?

Aung San Suu Kyi Verdict 'Disturbing' But Will It Change India's Equation With Myanmar?

Seema Guha / While India has time and again appealed for rapprochement between the democratic forces and the military, it has continued to engage with the junta in Myanmar.

Ashes, 1st Test: Cummins Steals The Show On Rain-Affected Day 1

Ashes, 1st Test: Cummins Steals The Show On Rain-Affected Day 1

Jayanta Oinam / Pat Cummins made his captaincy debut in style with a fifer at The Gabba, helping Australia dismiss England for 147. Then rain arrived.

World Inequality Report 2022: Women’s Share In Labour Income Globally Less Than 35%, From 30% In 1990

World Inequality Report 2022: Women’s Share In Labour Income Globally Less Than 35%, From 30% In 1990

Kamalika Ghosh / Coordinated by economists Lucas Chancel, Thomas Piketty, Emmanuel Saez, and Gabriel Zucman the study has a foreword by Nobel laureates Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjee.

Advertisement