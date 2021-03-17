March 17, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Vir Das Joins Judd Apatow’s Mega Directorial Project, ‘The Bubble’

Vir Das Joins Judd Apatow’s Mega Directorial Project, ‘The Bubble’

I’m very excited to be part of this mega comedy project, says a very excited Vir Das

Outlook Correspondent 17 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Vir Das Joins Judd Apatow’s Mega Directorial Project, ‘The Bubble’
Vir Das
Vir Das Joins Judd Apatow’s Mega Directorial Project, ‘The Bubble’
outlookindia.com
2021-03-17T14:52:50+05:30

Vir Das is sure going places, after his impressive stint in Whiskey Cavalier, the actor has been hired for a key part in Judd Apatow’s next directorial, The Bubble. Apatow is a comedy genre genius having given stellar films including his directorials Knocked Up, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Trainwreck and has also produced films and series including Girls, Anchorman, The Big Sick, Begin Again, Superbad, Pineapple Express and many others.

Das is part of a mega cast in Apatow’s directorial which he is also producing. The show boasts a huge comedy cast, including Karen Gillan, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, Pedro Pascal and Peter Serafinowicz.

The feature is a comedy about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble in a hotel and are attempting to finish a studio franchise film.

Confirming the news, and speaking of his excitement, Das said, “I have been shooting for this for a bit now and I’m very excited to be part of this mega comedy project. Everyone on this cast is immensely funny and we're making something special.”

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2' To Release On May 13, To Clash With Khan's 'Radhe'

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Correspondent Vir Das Comedy Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos