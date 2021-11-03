Vijay Varma: Diwali Is No Fun Without Family

Actor Vijay Varma, who wowed audiences and critics alike with his varied portrayals in projects like filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's ‘Gully Boy’ (2019), filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's ‘She’, and many others. The Hyderabad-based FTII-trained actor had even received a pat from none other than actor Amitabh Bachchan for his brilliant acting chops. He also received a lot of praise for filmmaker Mira Nair’s ‘The Suitable Boy’. After so many projects, he has been keeping himself busy with work, but even amidst that, he tries to find time out to celebrate festivals with his family.

Varma has been one busy bee ever since the start of this year and the actor is known to use his breaks in between shoots from time to time to visit his family back in Hyderabad. He has now done the same post his return from a 2-month long schedule in Varanasi for an upcoming project.

Talking about celebrating the festive days with his family, Vijay Varma shares, "I am really excited to be back with my family for Diwali. I always looked forward to this festival as a child so I really wanted to celebrate it back home."

"When I had got my schedule for the shoots earlier, I was so worried that I won't get to go back to Hyderabad for Diwali but luckily, I was able to wrap my schedules on time so I got these 2 days off. Diwali is no fun without family and I had been missing my family a lot when I was stationed in Varanasi these past 2 months for a shoot. The real fun of festivities comes in your own hometown and with your loved ones around so I am just super glad to be here," he adds.

The ‘Gully Boy’ actor has been busy shooting one after the other non-stop in places like Mumbai, to Uttar Pradesh to Rajasthan, and that has kept him away from home. Coming up next, he has ‘Darlings’ with his ‘Gully Boy’ co-star, actress Alia Bhatt only this time starring opposite her. He also has ‘Fallen’ with Sonakshi Sinha, ‘Hurdang’ with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Kaushal.