Vicky Kaushal On What Made Him Move Away From Engineering

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who studied engineering, has revealed on 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls' that during an industrial visit in his second year of college, he realised that an office job was not his interest. The actor said that when he saw people working on their computers, he felt that he belonged somewhere else.

Kaushal made his first appearance in a leading role with 'Masaan' in 2015. Since then, he has worked in films such as 'Raazi,' 'Sanju,' 'Manmarziyaan,' and 'Uri: The Surgical Strike.'

During a conversation with adventurer Bear Grylls on 'Into The Wild with Bear Grylls', the actor shared, “Actually, I have been an engineering student and he was very happy seeing his kid become an engineer. Because nobody in my family before me has ever done a 9 to 5 job where they get monthly paychecks, where they get weekends off so they can plan family time,” he said.

“In the second year of my graduation, the faculty took me to an industrial visit to show us what the future is like and how companies work and all that, and I went there, and till that time I was actually a rat in the race. But the day I went there I saw people working over there in front of computers, I just couldn't feel that and for the first time in my life I just was very sure of something that I don’t belong here,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Talking about his childhood, Kaushal said, "I grew up in a house that was practically a little bigger than this shack that we've created. It was a 10/10 house with no separate kitchen or bathroom. That's where I was born. And from there on it has been my family's journey. And we've seen each step of the ladder, you know, as a family. And that I think makes you a very strong person in the journey."

Kaushal was most recently seen in 'Sardar Udham,' in which he impersonated the lead role of the Indian revolutionary who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the Lieutenant Governor of Punjab at the time of the Jallianwallah Bagh massacre.

Also, there are reports that Kaushal is getting hitched soon to actress Katrina Kaif, and they've allegedly also had a 'Roka' ceremony at the house of filmmaker Kabir Khan.