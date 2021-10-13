Venom Is One Of Those IPs That Has A Tremendous Range: Tom Hardy

British actor Tom Hardy feels that the tone of his film ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’, along with the fine balance of humour, action and plot driven by not one, but two anti-heroes in Eddie and Venom are crucial to the movie.

“That’s the main thing, you’ve got to have fun – teenage fun, adult fun – and joy. These characters are great, they are so versatile and so much fun and there is so much fun to be had here. So it’s about how you orchestrate the fun within the rules of the game. So, when you have a director like Andy Serkis and Bob Richardson as the DoP (director of photography), who did amazing films like Platoon, an incredible cinematographer, you know you have great people on board and a great bunch of collaborators,” says Hardy.

“Venom is one of those IPs (intellectual properties) that has a tremendous range from comedy to naturalism to outright abstract surrealism to joyful abandon. And there’s morality and ethics in there, too. It’s all there,” he adds.

At the heart of it all is one of contemporary cinema’s strangest, extraordinary, unpredictable double acts, Eddie and Venom. “One of them is a fantastical monster that can do absolutely anything it wants to do and say anything it wants when it wants and eats people,” Hardy laughs.

“And it eats and eats and has a voracious appetite and it’s symbolic to many other things. He personifies self-will running riot and he has a huge appetite for life. And there’s a very primitive element to him. It’s like trying to tame an orangutan who is on your back all the time. And what I love is that it all has to be covert, too – Eddie has to try and keep this quiet and keep Venom secret,” he adds.