Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Venom Is One Of Those IPs That Has A Tremendous Range: Tom Hardy

In an interview, Tom Hardy talks about the various factors which he thinks makes his upcoming film 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage', unique.

Venom Is One Of Those IPs That Has A Tremendous Range: Tom Hardy
Venom: Let There Be Carnage is directed by Andy Serkis

Trending

Venom Is One Of Those IPs That Has A Tremendous Range: Tom Hardy
outlookindia.com
2021-10-13T12:37:37+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 13 Oct 2021, Updated: 13 Oct 2021 12:37 pm

British actor Tom Hardy feels that the tone of his film ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’, along with the fine balance of humour, action and plot driven by not one, but two anti-heroes in Eddie and Venom are crucial to the movie.

“That’s the main thing, you’ve got to have fun – teenage fun, adult fun – and joy. These characters are great, they are so versatile and so much fun and there is so much fun to be had here.  So it’s about how you orchestrate the fun within the rules of the game. So, when you have a director like Andy Serkis and Bob Richardson as the DoP (director of photography), who did amazing films like Platoon, an incredible cinematographer, you know you have great people on board and a great bunch of collaborators,” says Hardy. 

“Venom is one of those IPs (intellectual properties) that has a tremendous range from comedy to naturalism to outright abstract surrealism to joyful abandon. And there’s morality and ethics in there, too. It’s all there,” he adds.

At the heart of it all is one of contemporary cinema’s strangest, extraordinary, unpredictable double acts, Eddie and Venom. “One of them is a fantastical monster that can do absolutely anything it wants to do and say anything it wants when it wants and eats people,” Hardy laughs. 

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

“And it eats and eats and has a voracious appetite and it’s symbolic to many other things. He personifies self-will running riot and he has a huge appetite for life. And there’s a very primitive element to him.  It’s like trying to tame an orangutan who is on your back all the time. And what I love is that it all has to be covert, too – Eddie has to try and keep this quiet and keep Venom secret,” he adds.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Tom Hardy Mumbai Hollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Gautam Rode Explains The Reason Behind Return To Films After Four Years

Gautam Rode Explains The Reason Behind Return To Films After Four Years

'It wasn’t my best day': Dwayne Johnson On His Public Feud With Vin Diesel

Bollywood Celebs Who Are Supporting SRK Worried Their Kids Could Be 'Next Targets'

Salim Khan Feels ‘Amitabh Bachchan Should Retire Now’

'Squid Game' Actor Lee Jung-jae Has Not Received Any Offer From Hollywood

Richa Chadha Deletes Twitter From Phone Because It Is Too 'Toxic'

Ravi Teja Gears Up For Final Schedule Of 'Ramarao On Duty'

Salman Khan's 'Antim' To Release On November 26

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

Anger Of The Gods

Anger Of The Gods

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Dharmendra Introduces His 'Beloved Baby' To Fans

Dharmendra Introduces His 'Beloved Baby' To Fans

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: More Than Nepotism, We Have A Racism Problem

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: More Than Nepotism, We Have A Racism Problem

Anand Gandhi: I Put The Most Important Years Of My Life Making ‘Tumbbad’

Anand Gandhi: I Put The Most Important Years Of My Life Making ‘Tumbbad’

Taapsee Pannu: I Didn't Use Any Steroids To Build Muscle

Taapsee Pannu: I Didn't Use Any Steroids To Build Muscle

Read More from Outlook

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Yogi Adityanath Government Fighting Fire In Uttar Pradesh

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Yogi Adityanath Government Fighting Fire In Uttar Pradesh

Vikas Pathak / For the moment, the Lakhimpur Kheri crisis appears to have been defused. However, this may not mean much relief for the Yogi Adityanath government in the state.

Lakhimpur Kheri: Congress Leaders Meet President, Demand Dismissal Of MoS Ajay Mishra

Lakhimpur Kheri: Congress Leaders Meet President, Demand Dismissal Of MoS Ajay Mishra

Outlook Web Desk / Rahul Gandhi, A K Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was among the leaders from Congress, who met President Ram Nath Kovind.

IPL 2021, KKR Vs DC: Russell Factor And A Talent Called Venkatesh Iyer

IPL 2021, KKR Vs DC: Russell Factor And A Talent Called Venkatesh Iyer

Koushik Paul / It's a virtual semifinal against Delhi Capitals in Sharjah tonight. Here's weighing the strengths and weaknesses of Kolkata Knight Riders.

J&K Govt Asks ‘Panicked’ Migrant Staff Not To Leave Valley; Work Or Face Action

J&K Govt Asks ‘Panicked’ Migrant Staff Not To Leave Valley; Work Or Face Action

Naseer Ganai / The Jammu and Kashmir government in its order said that if migrant staff fails to join their duties, they will face action as per service rules.

Advertisement