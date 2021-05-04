Twitter Permanently Suspends Kangana Ranaut’s Account For Violating Its ‘Hateful Conduct Policy’

Also read No Onions During Navratri: Trolls to Kangana Ranaut

Twitter has permanently suspended Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s account for repeated violation of its rules.

While it is not clear, which specific tweet landed the actress in trouble, many have speculated that Ranaut’s tweet asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “tame” TMC chief Mamata Banerjee might have resulted in her account getting suspended.

“This is horrible…we need super gundai to kill gundai...she (Mamata) is like an unleashed monster, to tame her Modiji please show your Viraat roop from early 2000’s,” Ranaut had reportedly tweeted soon after the West Bengal elections were declared.

Her tweet had received massive backlash with celebrities, politicians and others accusing her of stoking communal tension.

Stating that Ranaut has repeatedly violated Twitter’s "Hateful Conduct and Abusive Behaviour policy”, the microblogging platform said it has permanently suspended her account.

The 34-year-old actor’s handle @KanganaTeam now displays the message: account suspended.

Ranaut, known for her often inflammatory tweets, posted several messages following the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress’ win over the BJP in West Bengal and incidents of post-poll violence. Calling for President’s Rule in the state, she also blamed Banerjee for the violence and called her unpublishable names.

"We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement.

"The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service," the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, responding to the news, Ranaut reportedly said that she will continue to voice her opinions on other social media platforms.

Twitter has only proved my point they're Americans & by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do. I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice, including my own art in the form of cinema: Kangana Ranaut pic.twitter.com/isGS4QqOQo — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2021

According to Twitter's Abusive Behaviour policy, "one may not engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so or attempt to harass, intimidate, or silence someone else’s voice".

When an account is suspended permanently, the account holder is notified about the rules they have violated, the social media platform said citing the policy.

On Monday, writer-lyricist Hussain Haidry had shared two tweets of the actor and urged people to report the account.

“If you are a blue tick account or with large following, I am not asking you to speak up against this. But please just quietly REPORT these two tweets. This is calling for mass violence. And directing it at Muslims,” he wrote.

Many social media users have called Ranaut out for spreading hatred.

The actor also posted a video on Instagram where she termed the silence of the liberal international media on Bengal violence their "conspiracy against India". Ranaut is also active on Facebook.

Last year, Ranaut's sister Rangoli's account was suspended on the microblogging website. The actor became active on Twitter after that.

(With PTI inputs)

