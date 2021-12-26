Twinkle Khanna Reveals Her Reaction When Astrologer Told She'd Marry Akshay Kumar

Twinkle Khanna recalls how shocked she was when her father's astrologer predicted that she would marry Akshay Kumar. Twinkle Khanna is the daughter of late actor Rajesh Khanna and actress Dimple Kapadia, and she married Akshay Kumar.

In an interview with Jackie Shroff, which she shared on her Tweak India YouTube channel, they addressed how some people regard astrology as a "joke," despite the fact that Shroff's father was an astrologer who accurately foretold numerous big events. Khanna stated that she does not believe in astrology herself, but that her father used to consult an astrologer in the past.

“Before I met my husband, that astrologer told him (Rajesh Khanna) and he told me, ‘You will marry Akshay Kumar’. And I was like, ‘Who?’. He said the full name. Can you imagine. I was like, ‘Who? I don’t even know him’.”

Khanna continued, “And then, I married Akshay Kumar, and after many years, he came with that astrologer for coffee. And I don’t really ask people these things, and I said, ‘How about my business?’ And he said, ‘You will become a writer’. And I hadn’t written anything for 20 years. I said, ‘Tell me about my sajawat ka business, what are you pakaoing me, writer banega rubbish’. And now…”

Despite this, Khanna believes that 'knowing' is pointless. And Shroff agreed with her. He said that he had never sought astrological counsel from his father, but that he had been told things. His father had predicted that he would become an actor and cautioned his brother not to leave the house on the day he died in a car accident.