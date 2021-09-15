Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021
Tillotama Shome Slams A Troll Who Calls Her ‘Flop Actress Who Looks Like A Maid’

‘Sir’ actress Tillotama Shome has slammed a hater on social media for calling her a flop actress who looks like a maid. Good friend Pooja Bhatt has stood up and called Shome a ‘Star’.

Tillotama Shome | Instagram

2021-09-15T17:45:11+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 15 Sep 2021, Updated: 15 Sep 2021 5:45 pm

Actress Tillotama Shome has been garnering numerous acclaims for her last year’s film ‘Sir’. She played the character of a housemaid with perfection and received applause from all. However, as we say, you can’t please everybody, and there was a troll who went ahead to badmouth the actress by calling her a ‘flop actress’ and someone ‘who looks like a maid’.

Tillotama took to Twitter to slam the troll but added a bit of her quirky humour to the post as well. She wrote, “A hater on social media called me a ‘flop actress who looks likes a maid’. Now how is that even mildly insulting, given my situation!? (sic).”

Considering that she plays a maid in the movie, it is indeed applause-worthy that she looked like the character so much that people couldn’t differentiate that she is just an actress and not an actual maid.

Actress Pooja Bhatt came forward and stood out in defence of her good friend. She tweeted, “You are a star in the real sense..one whose light will illuminate the world through the work that you have done & the lives you have touched long after you have gone. Haters are akin to ‘dark matter’. They provide the gas & ensure the ones that provide light, remain bound (sic).”

Shome burst onto the acting scene with a stellar supporting role in Mira Nair's Golden Lion-winning film, ‘Monsoon Wedding’. She has been part of path-breaking films like ‘Qissa’, ‘A Death In The Gunj’, and many others. In ‘Sir’, she played a domestic help who falls in love with her employer.

