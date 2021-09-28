Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021
There Was A Time When I Didn't Worry About Content: Ekta Kapoor

The 46-year-old admits she had become laid back in her attitude, until she started the streaming platform Alt Balaji.

Ekta Kapoor

2021-09-28T07:49:18+05:30
Samarth Goyal
Published: 28 Sep 2021, Updated: 28 Sep 2021 7:49 am

Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor, who is often credited for revolutionising television landscape, has revealed that the advent of OTT platforms pushed her to become a better filmmaker. The 46-year-old admits she had become laid back in her attitude, until she started the streaming platform Alt Balaji.  

"If it hadn't been for ALT, I would have grown old, deficient and out of practice. There was a time when I didn't worry about content. But I do now, and I adore it,” she tells us. 

She has spearheaded some of the best movie and TV series and has much more planned to come up in the next few months. With ‘Freddy’, ‘Ek Villain Returns’ and ‘Goodbye’, Ekta Kapoor has three movies and multiple shows waiting to be released. 

 “It motivates, frustrates, and excites you; it is a necessary part of doing your job and living every bit of it," she added.  

Last month, a source close to the filmmaker had informed us that Kapoor is set to work with some big names in her projects including actors Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Disha Patani and director Mohit Suri, this year.  

“Her upcoming projects have a range of genres from romantic to thriller to horror to drama and more. She is looking forward to each project," the source had told us then.  

Ekta Kapoor Bollywood OTT Platforms
