The Sky Is Pink Trailer: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar And Zaira Wasim Promise An Emotional Roller Coaster Ride

Helmed by director Shonali Bose, the film is based on the family of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who died in 2015 at the age of 18.

10 September 2019
After staying away from the big screens in her home turf for almost three years, Priyanka Chopra will be returning with The Sky Is Pink opposite Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf this October. Not just acting, but the global star is also co-producing the film with Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. After sharing the first poster of the film recently, the makers dropped the trailer today and it may leave you reaching out for the tissue box. Helmed by director Shonali Bose, the film is based on the family of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who died in 2015 at the age of 18 after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.

A tale of love and hope, The Sky Is Pink revolves around the story of Aditi played by Priyanka. The trailer brings to life her daughter's heartbreaking diagnosis and the film sheds light on her struggle from the family's perspective. In the trailer, we get to see the goofy and crazy love story of Priyanka and Farhan. From being die-hard lovers to raising two kids, the second one which turns out to be a happy accident. Aisha (played by Zaira), however, is diagnosed with a serious condition of the lungs as a teenager but it is her spunky, full of life nature that will put a smile on your face. With family dynamics in play, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf strike a chord with their performances.

The trailer which also has Farhan and Priyanka ageing gradually, shows the actors in different avatars with the actress donning short hair and glasses in the later half. If not anything, it is refreshing to see the talented Priyanka Chopra in her comfort zone, doing what she does best.

The Sky is Pink is slated to release on October 11, 2019. It will, however, premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13.

