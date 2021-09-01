The Drama Of A Physical Fashion Show Cannot Be Replicated, Says Designer Kunal Rawal

Designer Kunal Rawal's latest collection ‘Vision Quest’ reflects a carefree journey that continues beyond labels and roles, evolving identities and exhilarating in evolution.

Talking about his collection Rawal says, “This collection, 'Vision Quest' touches upon the thought of vulnerability and individuality. As we go through life, we are constantly trying to find ourselves and I don’t mean it in an existential way. I think occasion wear in the past has been dominated by restrictions. What is appropriate for a man or a woman to wear, what colour will look good on them or what will make them look out of place – we have had to work with these certain parameters to ensure how the garment would look but now the world is changing and people are becoming more experimental with their looks.”

Rawal’s collection is very inclusive and is meant for all kinds of people irrespective of their size, shape, colour of their skin or their gender. He says, “Today it’s about expressing your individuality, whatever that might be and that’s what the label stands for.”

He presents a fresh take on contemporary silhouettes, intricately detailed embroideries, and a dynamic play on metallic tones. Shot in erstwhile Bombay’s Ballard Estate, the collection impeccably captures the old-world charm and the ever-evolving spirit of the city. The sandstone structure has an all-over wooden room with pillars and mirrors, bringing forth a visual perspective synonymous with the brand’s language.

Rawal touches upon the fact about how fashion shows have gone digital. He says, “There is no doubt about the fact that I will always miss having a physical show because the drama, anticipation and the overall feel cannot be replicated. That being said, the digital format has its own advantages, since they allow us to launch our collection worldwide in real-time and I feel this is a more consumer-driven process. Our clients can watch the show from the comfort of their homes, under their terms. Instead of reaching 100 people bound to a physical location, we are now able to reach as many as we want. Our brand has always focused on handcrafted, one-of-a-kind pieces. Clients can see the detailed thread-work on each outfit, which usually isn’t possible during a runway show.”

