Thursday, Sep 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Art & Entertainment Tara Sutaria: I Completely Disagree When People Say It’s Not Ideal To Do A Two-Heroine Project

Tara Sutaria: I Completely Disagree When People Say It’s Not Ideal To Do A Two-Heroine Project

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria opens up candidly about venturing into solo actress films with ‘Heropanti 2’ and ‘Tadap’. Her previous projects have been ensemble cast films.

Tara Sutaria: I Completely Disagree When People Say It’s Not Ideal To Do A Two-Heroine Project
Tara Sutaria | Instagram

Trending

Tara Sutaria: I Completely Disagree When People Say It’s Not Ideal To Do A Two-Heroine Project
outlookindia.com
2021-09-16T15:38:57+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 16 Sep 2021, Updated: 16 Sep 2021 3:38 pm

Actress Tara Sutaria made her debut with ‘Student Of The Year 2’ and then moved on to do ‘Marjaavaan’. Both the projects had 2 leading ladies and were ensemble cast stories. Post that she started shooting for ‘Ek Villain 2’, which again was an ensemble cast. However, now she has decided to move on to films where she is the solo lead. She will soon be seen in ‘Heropanti 2’ and ‘Tadap’.

Talking about the same to TOI, Sutaria said, “I don’t look at films in this fashion. People like to pit your co-actresses against you and talk about how you are sharing screen space with another heroine and also suggest that it is not ideal to do a two-heroine project, but I completely disagree with it. Some of my favourite films feature an ensemble cast. I feel in these movies everyone has an equal part to play. You rather have a five-minute role and shine in a good film than play the lead of a not-so-great project.”

She went on to talk about how she is changing the territory now, and how she stands out in the gamut of other actresses, she said, “There are so many factors that go into choosing an actor for a particular role. What sets me apart? Well, after meeting certain people and working with certain directors, I have realised that the thing about me that’s comforting is the fact that I am extremely real, which I feel is a good thing. My choices of films so far have been very commercial. So, when people sit down with me, the reaction I often get from them, which I treasure, is, ‘Oh, I thought of you in a specific way because of the choices of your films, but now we know that you are completely opposite of that’. I have been performing for a large part of my life. So, I feel I have a lot to share, learn and converse. I like striking an interaction around the entertainment space and even outside of it. I am interested in different aspects of acting — be it the commercial, theatrical and even cinema from decades ago. And I guess this, too, sets me apart.”

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Tara Sutaria Mumbai Actor/Actress Bollywood Bollywood Actor Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty On Raj Kundra’s Porn Racket: I Was Too Busy With My Own Work To Be Aware Of What He Was Upto

Shilpa Shetty On Raj Kundra’s Porn Racket: I Was Too Busy With My Own Work To Be Aware Of What He Was Upto

'I Consider Myself As A Working Actor With A Normal Life,' Says Konkona Sen Sharma

Former Mr India Manoj Patil Attempts Suicide After Blaming Bollywood Actor Sahil Khan For Harassment

Angelina Jolie Visits White House To Discuss Violence Against Women Act

Ganesh Chaturthi: Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya And Other TV Stars Say Goodbye To Ganpati

Krushna Abhishek ‘Distressed’ With Ongoing Family Feud; Wants ‘Govinda Mamu And Sunita Mami To Forgive Him’

Usha Uthup Wishes RD Burman Was 'Alive' To Witness 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' Being Played At iPhone 13 Launch

Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin Eliminated In Midnight Eviction

Photo Gallery

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage -Match Day 1

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage -Match Day 1

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Bigg Boss 11's Sapna Choudhary Says Family Was Affected By Rumours Of Her Death

Bigg Boss 11's Sapna Choudhary Says Family Was Affected By Rumours Of Her Death

'Black And White' Actor Nikita Rawal Robbed At Gunpoint; Scared About Getting Raped

'Black And White' Actor Nikita Rawal Robbed At Gunpoint; Scared About Getting Raped

KBC 13: Neeraj Chopra Teaches Amitabh Bachchan How To Recite Bollywood Dialogues In Haryanvi, Watch Video

KBC 13: Neeraj Chopra Teaches Amitabh Bachchan How To Recite Bollywood Dialogues In Haryanvi, Watch Video

Watch: Anil Kapoor Parties With Usain Bolt and Mo Farah

Watch: Anil Kapoor Parties With Usain Bolt and Mo Farah

Read More from Outlook

24 New Ministers Sworn In To Gujarat Cabinet, Bhupendra Patel To Hold First Meeting As CM

24 New Ministers Sworn In To Gujarat Cabinet, Bhupendra Patel To Hold First Meeting As CM

Outlook Web Desk / Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath to 10 cabinet ministers and 14 ministers of state, including five ministers of state with independent charge.

With Eye On Polls, AAP Promises Free Electricity, Bill Waiver To Woo UP Voters

With Eye On Polls, AAP Promises Free Electricity, Bill Waiver To Woo UP Voters

Outlook Web Desk / The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party has made similar promises in Punjab and Uttarakhand. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also announced providing free electricity to farmers.

SEBI Bars Poonawalla Fincorp MD From Stock Markets For Engaging in Insider Trading

SEBI Bars Poonawalla Fincorp MD From Stock Markets For Engaging in Insider Trading

Outlook Business Team / The alleged insider trading predates to early this year when Adar Poonawalla had publicly disclosed his intent to acquire a controlling stake in the erstwhile Magma Fincorp, now Poonawalla Fincorp.

Farmer Protests: Haryana Govt Forms Committee To Resolve Highway Blockade Issue

Farmer Protests: Haryana Govt Forms Committee To Resolve Highway Blockade Issue

Haryana government has constituted a state-level committee to hold discussions with the farmers’ and farmers’ unions regarding the ongoing blockage of NH-44 by protesting farmers.

Advertisement