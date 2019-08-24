﻿
Tara Sutaria Grabs Attention As She Turns Showstopper For Ritu Kumar At LFW 2019

Student of the Year 2 actress has truly arrived as she turns into a show-stopper for Ritu Kumar at the on-going Fashion Week.

24 August 2019
2019-08-24T15:06:43+0530

There’s no denying the fact that the new age actresses have it all - acting, looks, glamour and style! From the gym to the red carpet, they can literally turn heads whenever they go. Now, who better to turn heads than Bollywood divas like them.

 Tara Sutaria did exactly that as she turned show stopper at the ongoing Fashion week. The actress who walked the ramp for Ritu Kumar definitely made some heads turn with her gorgeous looks. The actress opted for a classic black dress and styled it up with a crisp white shirt underneath it. The plunging neckline of the shirt and the dress showed the right amount of skin to the rather monochrome outfit. She paired it up with a fringe belt that cinched her waist at all the right places while accentuating her gorgeous curves. The whole outfit screams drama and we are totally loving it!

(Source: pinkvilla.com)

 

 

