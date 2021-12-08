Ahan Shetty's Girlfriend Tania Shroff Shares Romantic Photo; Father Suniel Shetty Reacts

Tania Shroff, Ahan Shetty's girlfriend, dedicated a beautiful Instagram post to him. She also released a slew of behind-the-scenes photos from their 'Tadap' shoot. She was sitting on his lap in the post.

“No one will know how much dedication and effort you have put in but I’ve been lucky enough to have a front-row seat. You have exceeded all expectations and still remained true to yourself. The passion you put into your work is inspiring but what’s more impressive is the way you continue to support and protect the people you love. I love you till the very end, here to take on every obstacle with you. Never change,” she wrote.

“I love you,” Shetty replied in the comments section. His father Suniel Shetty, sister Athiya Shetty and her boyfriend KL Rahul dropped heart emojis. Fans, too, showered love on the couple. “The caption making me cry,” one wrote. “You two are the cutest people,” another said, while a third called them ‘goals’.

Shetty and Shroff have been in a relationship for nearly a decade. He often shares mushy Instagram posts for her. On her birthday in March, he called her his ‘favourite person to do everything with’.

Earlier this month, Shetty made his big-screen debut with Milan Luthria’s 'Tadap', opposite Tara Sutaria. The film is a remake of the Telugu hit 'RX 100'.

Suniel Shetty wished the actor on the release of 'Tadap' and also shared some advice for him. “People are true if you are. Don’t take it to heart if they critique you, it’s a learning. Don’t get too punch drunk on praise. It’s a perk. Just stay blessed, grounded, simple, honest, true & the People, the Public - the only followers that matter - will become your friends. All in all, be as sincere as you were for your first film. Make people love you. Love them back. Like I love you, son,” he wrote in an Instagram post.