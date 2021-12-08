Advertisement
Friday, Dec 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Ahan Shetty's Girlfriend Tania Shroff Shares Romantic Photo; Father Suniel Shetty Reacts

Tania Shroff shared an Instagram message about her love for Ahan Shetty. She also posted photos of them from the 'Tadap' set.

Ahan Shetty's Girlfriend Tania Shroff Shares Romantic Photo; Father Suniel Shetty Reacts
Tania Shroff, Ahan Shetty's Girlfriend, Sits On His Lap In Romantic Instagram Post; Suniel Shetty Reacts

Trending

Ahan Shetty's Girlfriend Tania Shroff Shares Romantic Photo; Father Suniel Shetty Reacts
outlookindia.com
2021-12-08T18:05:00+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 08 Dec 2021, Updated: 08 Dec 2021 6:05 pm

Tania Shroff, Ahan Shetty's girlfriend, dedicated a beautiful Instagram post to him. She also released a slew of behind-the-scenes photos from their 'Tadap' shoot. She was sitting on his lap in the post.

“No one will know how much dedication and effort you have put in but I’ve been lucky enough to have a front-row seat. You have exceeded all expectations and still remained true to yourself. The passion you put into your work is inspiring but what’s more impressive is the way you continue to support and protect the people you love. I love you till the very end, here to take on every obstacle with you. Never change,” she wrote.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tania Shroff (@tania_shroff)

“I love you,” Shetty replied in the comments section. His father Suniel Shetty, sister Athiya Shetty and her boyfriend KL Rahul dropped heart emojis. Fans, too, showered love on the couple. “The caption making me cry,” one wrote. “You two are the cutest people,” another said, while a third called them ‘goals’.

Shetty and Shroff have been in a relationship for nearly a decade. He often shares mushy Instagram posts for her. On her birthday in March, he called her his ‘favourite person to do everything with’.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ahan Shetty (@ahan.shetty)

Earlier this month, Shetty made his big-screen debut with Milan Luthria’s 'Tadap', opposite Tara Sutaria. The film is a remake of the Telugu hit 'RX 100'.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Suniel Shetty wished the actor on the release of 'Tadap' and also shared some advice for him. “People are true if you are. Don’t take it to heart if they critique you, it’s a learning. Don’t get too punch drunk on praise. It’s a perk. Just stay blessed, grounded, simple, honest, true & the People, the Public - the only followers that matter - will become your friends. All in all, be as sincere as you were for your first film. Make people love you. Love them back. Like I love you, son,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Suniel Shetty Mumbai Celebs Couple Bollywood Film Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Human Rights Day: Films That Talk About The Basic Civil Liberties

Human Rights Day: Films That Talk About The Basic Civil Liberties

Celebrity Weddings: How The 'Buzz' Plays On Your Mind And Becomes A Monetising Chance For Them

Abhay Deol Didn't Ask For Assistance From Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol When He Was Low

Jussie Smollett Convicted Of Staging Fake Hate Crime

Johnny Lever Recreates Iconic 'K3G' Scene With Son Jesse Lever To Celebrate Film's 20th Anniversary

Pankaj Tripathi On Brahma Mishra's Demise: It’s Very Sad, And I Feel Really Bad

Mohanlal Re-Elected As AMMA President

Watch: Dharmendra Gets Nostalgic, Malaika Arora Gets Misty-Eyed on 'India's Best Dancer'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Soldier's Life

A Soldier's Life

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Joe Root-David Malan Century Stand Stalls Aussie Progress On Day 3

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Joe Root-David Malan Century Stand Stalls Aussie Progress On Day 3

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

SS Rajamouli Thanks Audience For Overwhelming Response On 'RRR' Trailer

SS Rajamouli Thanks Audience For Overwhelming Response On 'RRR' Trailer

Aryan Khan, Raj Kundra In Google’s Top Searched Personalities Of 2021

Aryan Khan, Raj Kundra In Google’s Top Searched Personalities Of 2021

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Becomes A Goldmine Of Hilarious Memes

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Becomes A Goldmine Of Hilarious Memes

Fans On Salman Khan's Insta Post Hours After Vicky-Katrina Wedding: 'Bhaiijan Bhhabii Ne Shaadi Karlii'

Fans On Salman Khan's Insta Post Hours After Vicky-Katrina Wedding: 'Bhaiijan Bhhabii Ne Shaadi Karlii'

Read More from Outlook

Silence In The Valley: Human Rights Day A No Show In Kashmir

Silence In The Valley: Human Rights Day A No Show In Kashmir

Naseer Ganai / The recent arrest of human rights defender Khurram Parvez has created fear among human rights defenders and lawyers.

Explainer | Human Rights Day: A Brief History

Explainer | Human Rights Day: A Brief History

Outlook Web Desk / International Human Rights Day 2021: What is Human Rights Day and why is it celebrated on December 10, every year?

Gabba Test, Day 3: Malan, Root Revive England

Gabba Test, Day 3: Malan, Root Revive England

Jayanta Oinam / At the close of play on Day 3 at The Gabba, England were 220/2 in 70 overs. They still trail Australia by 58 runs.

Meet Ali Saffudin: Singer Of New Kashmiri Music

Meet Ali Saffudin: Singer Of New Kashmiri Music

Naseer Ganai / 29-year-old singer-songwriter Ali Saifuddin's song absorbed the strong impact of politics in Kashmir while delineating the divine beauty of Kashmir as well.

Advertisement