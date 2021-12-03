Advertisement
Friday, Dec 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Shabaash Mithu’ All Set For Theatrical Release In Feb 2022

The Taapsee Pannu starrer biographical film 'Shabaash Mithu' is backed by Viacom18 Studios and directed by noted Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherji. The film is set to release in the month of February. Check out the date of release below!

Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Shabaash Mithu’ All Set For Theatrical Release In Feb 2022
'Shabaash Mithu', starring actor Taapsee Pannu as Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj will release on February 4, 2021.

Trending

Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Shabaash Mithu’ All Set For Theatrical Release In Feb 2022
outlookindia.com
2021-12-03T15:47:07+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 03 Dec 2021, Updated: 03 Dec 2021 3:47 pm

The creators of Taapsee Pannu's 'Shabaash Mithu' have announced the film's release date on the occasion of cricketer Mithali Raj's birthday. On February 4th, 2022, the biopic of Team India's women's ODI skipper will be released globally.

Backed by Viacom18 Studios, the biographical film is directed by noted Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherji.

“'Shabaash Mithu' is a coming-of-age tale of women’s cricket in India as witnessed by the most successful woman cricketer. It will chronicle the highs and lows, setbacks and moments of euphoria of Raj’s life," the official synopsis of the film reads.

Pannu, 34, essays the role of Raj.

Viacom18 Studios announced the release date of the movie on the occasion of the Indian women's cricket team captain's 39th birthday "ONE GIRL with HER CRICKET BAT has shattered world records and stereotypes. You’ve done it all Champ… Happy Birthday Mithu @M_Raj03 Partying face #ShabaashMithu in theatres on 4|02|2022. @taapsee @ActorVijayRaaz @AndhareAjit @priyaaven," the banner's official Twitter handle posted.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

 The film, written by Priya Aven, went on floors in Mumbai in April and the team wrapped the shooting last month.Some portions of the film have been shot at the iconic Lord's cricket ground in London.

Seasoned actor Vijay Raaz will be seen in a key role in the film. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Taapsee Pannu Mithali Raj Srijit Mukherji Mumbai India Entertainment Film Bollywood Actor Bollywood Cricket Filmmaker Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Britney Spears Celebrates 40th Birthday With Fiancé Sam Asghari In Mexico Post Conservatorship

Britney Spears Celebrates 40th Birthday With Fiancé Sam Asghari In Mexico Post Conservatorship

Brahma Mishra's Last Instagram Post Goes Viral After His Death

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding: Kabir Khan, Anand Tiwari Likely to Attend The Ceremony

Ali Fazal joins Gerard Butler In 'Angel Has Fallen' Director’s Upcoming Action Thriller

Shahid Kapoor Slapped By Mrunal Thakur In ‘Jersey’! Will We Have An Outrage Like ‘Kabir Singh’?

Awkwafina Boards The Cast Of Universal film 'Renfield'

Showrunner Rohan Sippy: 'Aranyak' A Combination Of Intrigue, Drama And Emotions

Before Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Bob Biswas’, Here’s Revisiting The Spine-Chilling Contract Killer From ‘Kahaani’

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

White December

White December

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

World AIDS Day: Doctors, Students Across India March For HIV/AIDS Awareness

World AIDS Day: Doctors, Students Across India March For HIV/AIDS Awareness

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Aanand L Rai On Vishwanathan Anand's Biopic: It's An Ambitious Film, Will Take Time

Aanand L Rai On Vishwanathan Anand's Biopic: It's An Ambitious Film, Will Take Time

Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Akhanda' Gets Positive Response At Overseas Box Office

Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Akhanda' Gets Positive Response At Overseas Box Office

Jeffrey Archer, Arundhati Roy And Wendy Doniger To Grace The Kerala Literature Festival In 2022

Jeffrey Archer, Arundhati Roy And Wendy Doniger To Grace The Kerala Literature Festival In 2022

'Mirzapur' Actor Bramha Mishra Found Dead In Versova Residence

'Mirzapur' Actor Bramha Mishra Found Dead In Versova Residence

Read More from Outlook

World Disability Day 2021: Brooking No Challenge, The Extraordinary Tale Of Avani Lekhara

World Disability Day 2021: Brooking No Challenge, The Extraordinary Tale Of Avani Lekhara

Soumitra Bose / The farmers’ movement reaffirms that peasants are makers of their own rebellion and constitutive of their own consciousness.

World Disability Day: 14-Year-Old Assam Boy Develops App To Convert Sign Language To Text

World Disability Day: 14-Year-Old Assam Boy Develops App To Convert Sign Language To Text

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Assam school student Tejas Shukla has developed an application that can help deaf persons communicate by translating sign language to text and vice versa.

Mumbai Test, Day 1 LIVE: Iyer Departs, Agarwal Nears Ton

Mumbai Test, Day 1 LIVE: Iyer Departs, Agarwal Nears Ton

Jayanta Oinam / New Zealand clinched a morale-boosting draw in the first Test in Kanpur. Can India win the two-match series in Mumbai?

Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad Emerges As Key Player In J&K With Or Without Congress

Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad Emerges As Key Player In J&K With Or Without Congress

Naseer A Ganai / Crowds at Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's recent rallies show that he will be a key player in elections in Jammu and Kashmir, when they happen.

Advertisement