Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Shabaash Mithu’ All Set For Theatrical Release In Feb 2022

The creators of Taapsee Pannu's 'Shabaash Mithu' have announced the film's release date on the occasion of cricketer Mithali Raj's birthday. On February 4th, 2022, the biopic of Team India's women's ODI skipper will be released globally.

Backed by Viacom18 Studios, the biographical film is directed by noted Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherji.

“'Shabaash Mithu' is a coming-of-age tale of women’s cricket in India as witnessed by the most successful woman cricketer. It will chronicle the highs and lows, setbacks and moments of euphoria of Raj’s life," the official synopsis of the film reads.

Pannu, 34, essays the role of Raj.

Viacom18 Studios announced the release date of the movie on the occasion of the Indian women's cricket team captain's 39th birthday "ONE GIRL with HER CRICKET BAT has shattered world records and stereotypes. You’ve done it all Champ… Happy Birthday Mithu @M_Raj03 Partying face #ShabaashMithu in theatres on 4|02|2022. @taapsee @ActorVijayRaaz @AndhareAjit @priyaaven," the banner's official Twitter handle posted.

The film, written by Priya Aven, went on floors in Mumbai in April and the team wrapped the shooting last month.Some portions of the film have been shot at the iconic Lord's cricket ground in London.

Seasoned actor Vijay Raaz will be seen in a key role in the film.

[With Inputs From PTI]