Advertisement
Friday, Sep 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Taapsee Pannu Gives A Savage Response To Trolls Calling Her 'Masculine' In ‘Rashmi Rocket’

Actress Taapsee Pannu hits back at trolls who have been slamming her for her look in her upcoming film ‘Rashmi Rocket’ where she plays an athlete.

Taapsee Pannu Gives A Savage Response To Trolls Calling Her 'Masculine' In ‘Rashmi Rocket’
Taapsee Pannu In Rashmi Rocket | Instagram

Trending

Taapsee Pannu Gives A Savage Response To Trolls Calling Her 'Masculine' In ‘Rashmi Rocket’
outlookindia.com
2021-09-24T16:48:44+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 24 Sep 2021, Updated: 24 Sep 2021 4:48 pm

Actress Taapsee Pannu leaves her fans impressed once again with the hard hitting trailer of her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket. The most striking thing about Rashmi Rocket is the way Pannu has got into the skin of her character, with her perfect athletic body.

But, ever since the actor has been prepping for her character in the film and transformed herself to look like a runner, Pannu has been subjected to rather harsh comments on the internet for her athletic body. From being called a 'Mard' to nasty remarks of asking her to change her gender. Pannu took to her social media and gave a savage reply to all those who objectified her.

She wrote, "Heartfelt thank you From yours Truly. But there are many women who actually hear this daily for no fault of theirs. An ode to all the athletes who give their sweat and blood to the sport and their nation and still get to hear this. #RashmiRocket #AbUdneKaTimeAaGayaHai4 (sic)."

Commenting on the objectification during the virtual press conference of the film's trailer launch, Pannu said, "Who defines what's feminine and what is not? Is it just about your muscular build that you will be judged on who is a female and who is not? Do you realize that there are some hormonal imbalances that are there in certain females by default, it is not their choice? It might be a result of that they end up having the kind of physique that they have.”

Living up to the movie title, the trailer of ‘Rashmi Rocket’ showcases an inspiring narrative of its lead protagonist and her journey to become ‘Rashmi Rocket’. The thrilling plot that revolves around gender testing on female athletes and how she faces discrimination for not being conventionally feminine has been portrayed beautifully in the movie.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Taapsee Pannu Mumbai Bollywood Actor Actor/Actress Bollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Nia Sharma Slams Starkids: If You Take Their Name Aside, Will You Look At Them Twice?

Nia Sharma Slams Starkids: If You Take Their Name Aside, Will You Look At Them Twice?

Amit Trivedi ‘Hopes’ His Composition For ICC T20 Men’s World Cup 2021 Anthem ‘Resonates Well With Fans’

‘Kota Factory’ Season 2 Review: A Journey of Several Dreams!

Yash Raj Films’ Aditya Chopra Turns Down Deal With Amazon Prime Video Worth Rs. 400 crores: Reports

Rihanna On Her New Music: Whatever You Know Of Rihanna Is Not Going To Be What You Hear

Tom Felton, Harry Potter's 'Draco Malfoy', Collapses At Ryder Cup

Watch: Kristen Stewart Stuns Everyone as Princess Diana In 'Spencer's Trailer'

Gulshan Grover Was Cast As Bond Villain In 'Casino Royale'; Explain Why He Was Replaced By Mads Mikkelsen

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Script Big KKR Win Vs MI In IPL 2021

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Script Big KKR Win Vs MI In IPL 2021

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Manish Malhotra Parties With Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

Manish Malhotra Parties With Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

More from Art & Entertainment

Gautam Rode: Social Media Is A Lot Of Pressure, But Pankhuri Awasthy Keeps Pushing Me Hard

Gautam Rode: Social Media Is A Lot Of Pressure, But Pankhuri Awasthy Keeps Pushing Me Hard

Tina Desai: I Naturally Gravitate Towards Characters That Are Extremely Twisted

Tina Desai: I Naturally Gravitate Towards Characters That Are Extremely Twisted

‘Aarya’ Actor Ankur Bhatia On Emmy Nomination: I Hope We Win And Make India Proud

‘Aarya’ Actor Ankur Bhatia On Emmy Nomination: I Hope We Win And Make India Proud

Priyanka Chopra Applauds Leaders At Global Vaccine Summit For Giving A Helping Hand To Poor Nations

Priyanka Chopra Applauds Leaders At Global Vaccine Summit For Giving A Helping Hand To Poor Nations

Read More from Outlook

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-Savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-Savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

S.K. Singh / Prestigious tests like JEE and NEET have been breached. A few lakh of rupees can get you an engineering or a medical seat.

Can The Govt Convince Moody’s To Upgrade India’s Sovereign Ratings?

Can The Govt Convince Moody’s To Upgrade India’s Sovereign Ratings?

Neeraj Thakur / While cutting India’s rating, Moody’s had cited policy challenges in addressing a prolonged economic slowdown and its deteriorating fiscal position.

Broken Foot: An Artist's Comment On India's Caste System

Broken Foot: An Artist's Comment On India's Caste System

Sharmila Bhowmick / Mumbai-based artist, Prabhakar Kamble spoke to Outlook about his work – Broken Foot which appears on the cover of our latest edition. On the stands today.

Hathras: A Poet's Note On A Post-Truth World

Hathras: A Poet's Note On A Post-Truth World

Chinki Sinha / It disturbing but it is important to remember that violence repeats itself in the same ways. Meena Kandasamy's poem is a poem that is invested in the social.

Advertisement