Sunny Leone Makes Heads Turn In A Stylish Appearance In The City

The stunning Sunny Leone was spotted in the city in a glamorous look. Sunny wore a light coloured dress with floral print and sunglasses.

28 August 2019
Sunny Leone makes heads turn with her style!
The stunning Sunny Leone was spotted in the city in a glamourous look. Sunny wore a light coloured dress with floral print and sunglasses. The gorgeous Sunny Leone was all smiles as she posed for photographs. The stunner was in Dubai recently. Sunny Leone had shared a picture where the stunning diva is helping her daughter Nisha. The beautiful diva was seen helping Nisha while on a vacation in Dubai. The mother daughter duo was having a fun time together in Dubai. Sunny Leone has three kids with husband Daniel Weber.

The actress while talking about her kids, Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber says that her family feels complete. She also added that it was in the year 2017 that Daniel Weber told her that they may have three children. The stunning Sunny Leone also adds that it was in a short span that her family has bloomed to become a perfect one. The stunner Sunny Leone shares many pictures of herself with her kids, Asher, Noah and Nisha. The trio often gets papped as Sunny drops them off at their playschool.

The diva is always making heads turns with her stylish looks. The fans are always excited to see Sunny Leone as she is out and about in the city. The fans are also looking forward to catch the dazzling actress on the big screen. Sunny Leone is working on realty show and at the same time makes sure that she spends a good time with her kids and family.

