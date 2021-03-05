March 05, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Suniel Shetty Files Police Complaint Against Production Company For Using His Photo On A Fake Film Poster

Suniel Shetty Files Police Complaint Against Production Company For Using His Photo On A Fake Film Poster

Shetty has alleged that producers at the company have shared a fake poster of the movie with which he is not associated.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Suniel Shetty Files Police Complaint Against Production Company For Using His Photo On A Fake Film Poster
PTI
Suniel Shetty Files Police Complaint Against Production Company For Using His Photo On A Fake Film Poster
outlookindia.com
2021-03-05T09:35:50+05:30

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty on Thursday filed a police complaint against a production company for circulating a fake film poster featuring him. The 59-year-old actor accused the production company of using his photo without permission and lying about him playing the lead role in the film. No FIR has been registered yet.

According to the official, Shetty has alleged that producers at the company have shared a fake poster of the movie with which he is not associated.

The incident came to light after the poster found its way on social media platforms.

Shetty has alleged the company is also contacting people and asking for money in his name, the official said, citing the complaint.

The actor has termed the production house's act as a "complete fraud".

Senior inspector at the Versova police station, Siraj Inamdar, said We have received the complaint, but no FIR has been filed yet and no one has been called for recording statement. We are conducting our investigation.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Your March Guide To Netflix: All The Movies And Web-Series Releasing This Month

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Suniel Shetty Mumbai Fake News Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos