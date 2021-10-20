Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Sumeet Vyas 'Stopped Focusing On Voice Modulation' After Career In TV And Films

Sumeet Vyas realised the importance of voice modulation, when he was doing the voiceover for the second season of the audio adaptation of ‘Permanent Roommates: He Said She Said’.

Sumeet Vyas 'Stopped Focusing On Voice Modulation' After Career In TV And Films
Sumeet Vyas loved doing the voice over for 'Permanent Roommates: He Said She Said' | Source: Instagram/sumeetvyas

Trending

Sumeet Vyas 'Stopped Focusing On Voice Modulation' After Career In TV And Films
outlookindia.com
2021-10-20T17:26:16+05:30
Samarth Goyal
Samarth Goyal

Samarth Goyal

More stories from Samarth Goyal
View All

Published: 20 Oct 2021, Updated: 20 Oct 2021 5:26 pm

There are plenty of new things that Sumeet Vyas has learnt ever since he started his career in front of the camera, as an actor. But one thing, he admits to have stopped focussing on, is his "focus" on voice modulation.

“Most of the time you are mic’d up on camera. So, you don’t really have to modulate your voice, plus since it’s a visual medium, there are several things that add to your voice. As the time progresed I stopped focussing on that,” he tells us.

Vyas realised the importance of voice modulation, when he was doing the voiceover for the second season of the audio adaptation of ‘Permanent Roommates: He Said She Said’, for the audio streaming platform Audible.

“It was a great throwback. Back when I was doing theatre, we were taught how to focus on the throw of our voice. Voice modulation is very important. When I was doing the voiceover for ‘Permanent Roomates’, I realised the importance of it,” he says.

However, while voice modulation remains an important part in audio shows, Vyas insists, not much is different when it comes to enunciating a character in front of the audiences.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

“Obviously, the first instinct is to do more. There’s only audio. But, what I learnt was that you don’t have to do anything extra. You don’t have to change. You can just play the character. It will create the impact that it needs to create. That’s a lesson I learnt,” he says.  

“Voice modulation is obviously very important, since you don’t have a visual aid. In movies or TV shows, lot of times you don’t have to say everything. But, to me, the beauty of audio shows, is like reading a novel. When you read a novel, you imagine everything. The people, their faces, is all your imagination and you build it inside your head, gradually as you start getting into it. Similar is the case with audio seasons as well. It’s more engaging. I personally really enjoy it,” he adds.

Tags

Samarth Goyal Sumeet Vyas Mumbai Bollywood Audio Clip Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Here's Why Vishal Dadlani Didn't Return To 'Indian Idol 12' Post Anu Malik's MeToo Accusations

Here's Why Vishal Dadlani Didn't Return To 'Indian Idol 12' Post Anu Malik's MeToo Accusations

Pankhuri Awasthy And Gautam Rode Paint The Town Red With Their Romance With Back-To-Back Music Videos

Poonam Malhotra: My Brother Karan Kundrra Will Never Compromise With His Values

Abhishek Bachchan Announces Next Season Of 'Breathe: Into The Shadows'

Bollywood 'Shocked', 'Angry' After Court Rejects Aryan Khan's Bail

Isha Koppikar On Shah Rukh Khan: It’s Painful For A Parent To See His Child Go Through Such Difficult Times

‘Bigg Boss’ Written Updates: From Being Rivals, Jay Bhanushali And Pratik Sehajpal Turn Besties

Prabhas: Akash and Ketika's Chemistry In 'Romantic' Is Awesome

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Aryan Khan Moves Bombay High Court After Denied Bail By Special Court In Cruise Drugs Case

Aryan Khan Moves Bombay High Court After Denied Bail By Special Court In Cruise Drugs Case

‘Aafat-e-Ishq’ Director Indrajit Nattoji Was Pleasantly Surprised By Neha Sharma’s Dedication

‘Aafat-e-Ishq’ Director Indrajit Nattoji Was Pleasantly Surprised By Neha Sharma’s Dedication

‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ Actor Abhishek Malik Gets Hitched To Fashion Stylist Suhani Chaudhary

‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ Actor Abhishek Malik Gets Hitched To Fashion Stylist Suhani Chaudhary

Vijay Deverekonda Praises Co-star Ananya Pandey For 'Doing A Splendid Job' In 'Liger'

Vijay Deverekonda Praises Co-star Ananya Pandey For 'Doing A Splendid Job' In 'Liger'

Read More from Outlook

LIVE: Uttarakhand Rescue Operations | Dalai Lama Expresses Concern

LIVE: Uttarakhand Rescue Operations | Dalai Lama Expresses Concern

Outlook Web Desk / As many as 96 persons from Karnataka are stranded in Uttarakhand following heavy floods and landslides, of which 92 are confirmed safe.

Poonch: Locals Asked To Remain Inside As Army Plans Large Scale Operation To Hunt Down Militants

Poonch: Locals Asked To Remain Inside As Army Plans Large Scale Operation To Hunt Down Militants

Naseer A Ganai / Indian Army's operation comes as a retaliation to the October 11 killing of an army officer and four soldiers during an encounter in Poonch sector.

PAK Vs SA, T20 WC, Warm-Up Live: Afridi Removes Bavuma To Break Stand

PAK Vs SA, T20 WC, Warm-Up Live: Afridi Removes Bavuma To Break Stand

Jayanta Oinam / Follow live cricket scores and updates of Pakistan vs South Africa in Abu Dhabi. Both teams are in the T20 World Cup 2021 Super-12 stage.

Lakhimpuri Kheri: Supreme Court Asks UP Govt To Speed Up Investigation

Lakhimpuri Kheri: Supreme Court Asks UP Govt To Speed Up Investigation

Outlook Web Desk / The Supreme Court asked the Uttar Pradesh govt to record statements of remaining witnesses in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

Advertisement