Sujoy Ghosh Reacts To Pritish Nandy's Criticism Of Abhishek Bachchan's 'Awful Wig' In Bob Biswas

Producer Pritish Nandy gave 'Bob Biswas', a Kahaani spin-off, a positive review, praising Abhishek Bachchan's performance but criticising his 'awful wig.' Sujoy Ghosh, the director of 'Kahaani' and the writer of 'Bob Biswas', replied to the tweet.

Enjoyed the prequel to Kahani, directed by @sujoy_g’s daughter Diya. @juniorbachchan as Bob Biswas is an absolute delight to watch despite his awful wig. Lovely @IChitrangda is wasted as Mary his wife. Little known actor Paran Bandopadhyay takes it all. The sequel? Kali-da. pic.twitter.com/451TWCHb7h — Pritish Nandy (@PritishNandy) December 12, 2021

“Ki bolcho, ki sundor taak ta dyakha jacchey (What are you saying? His bald patch is showing so nicely) #BobBiswas,” Ghosh replied, adding a bunch of grinning and laughing emojis.

'Bob Biswas', directed by Sujoy's daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh, is based on the same-named insurance agent from 'Kahaani' who moonlights as a hired killer. In the spin-off, junior Bachchan replaced Saswata Chatterjee, who performed the part in the original.

Incidentally, Bachchan was the original choice for the role of 'Bob Biswas' in 'Kahaani' as well but had to let go of it due to scheduling conflicts. “He (Sujoy) had told me a plotline, the story idea that he had, which at that point I couldn’t do because I was about to leave for an outdoor (shoot) for a movie I did, 'Bol Bachchan'. Due to my unavailability, he went and made that film (with someone else),” the actor told Hindustan Times in an interview.

On being asked if he regrets missing out on the role of 'Bob Biswas' in 'Kahaani', Bachchan said, “I am not somebody who believes in regrets, you get what you deserve. You can’t live your life in regret and keep looking over your shoulder all the time.”

'Bob Biswas' was released in theatres on December 3.