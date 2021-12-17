Advertisement
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
Steve Harvey Slammed For Asking Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu To Do A Cat Impression

Steve Harvey, the host of Miss Universe 2021, was chastised on social media for requesting Harnaaz Sandhu to make animal noises during the ceremony.

Steve Harvey and Harnaaz Sandhu. | Instagram

2021-12-17T15:59:18+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 3:59 pm

Steve Harvey has been criticised for making Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu do a cat imitation during the Miss Universe pageant event in Israel last week. On Sunday, while asking the Miss Universe contenders about their achievements, Harvey took Sandhu by surprise when he asked her, "I hear you do some pretty good animal impersonations. Let’s hear your best one."

Harnaaz laughed and replied, "Oh my god, Steve, I was not expecting to do this on the world stage." She added, "I have to do this, I have no other option." She then started meowing like a cat. Harvey then moved forward and started asking questions to other contestants.

One person slammed Steve's act and tweeted, “What in the living hell was this about? While other contestants were asked about their accomplishments Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu was asked to do an animal impression and she meowed on stage. I want to know who wrote this question for her?#MissUniverse #MissIndia #SteveHarvey."

Another one asked, “She didn't just go there and meow on her own. Why don't you ask why Steve Harvey asked her that stupid question while other girls got to do talk about their accomplishments in front of the crowd! She is btw pursuing a master's degree and she is an actor and a model.” Another one shared the video of the on stage incident and wrote, “Ridiculous.”

Some people applauded Sandhu for handling it well. One person tweeted, “Bravo Harnaaz for taking the weirdest question ever asked in the beauty pageant stage, with a frankness, carrying it off with poise No wonder you won hearts." While another one wrote, “Jokes and giggles aside, asking a miss universe contestant to meow on stage is just weird. Harnaaz handled it with a sporting spirit, so really, hats off to her. And my girl won that crown as well. Congratulations!”

Sandhu, who is from India won the Miss Universe pageant after 21 years. Before the 21-year-old model from Chandigarh, only two Indians won the title of Miss Universe: actors Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

On her victory, both Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta congratulated her. Sen took to Instagram and wrote, “#yehbaat ‘Har Hindustani Ki Naz’ Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu #MissUniverse2021 India. So proud of you! Congratulations @harnaazsandhu_03 Thank you for representing India so beautifully, for bringing back the Miss Universe Crown to India after 21 years (by a 21-year-old, you were destined). May you enjoy every moment of learning and sharing this incredible global platform @missuniverse will provide you… May you reign supreme!!! My love and regards to your Maa and family… bohut bohut Mubarak #jaihind #duggadugga
#waheguru_ji_ka_khalsa_waheguru_ji_ki_fateh.”

While Dutta tweeted, “Congratulations, @HarnaazSandhu03! Welcome to the club! We’ve waited 21 long years for this! You make us so, so proud! A billion dreams come true!”

