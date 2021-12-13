Harnaaz Sandhu Wins Miss Universe; Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, And Others Congratulate Her

Harnaaz Sandhu, the new LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021, is the new Miss Universe 2021, representing India. The 21-year-old model and actress carried the Miss Universe 2021 crown home to India after defeating contestants from 80 countries. Sandhu becomes only the third Indian woman to win the title, following Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

Celebrities from Bollywood are flocking to social media to congratulate Sandhu on her great triumph. Priyanka Chopra, the former Miss World, is the first to jump on board, congratulating the victory on Twitter.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo from Harnaaz's crowning moment.

Neha Dhupia wished her sharing the same video.

On the other hand, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh shared a picture of Sandhu from the finale.

Kangana Ranaut celebrated the feat on her social media as well.

Meanwhile, hailing from Chandigarh, Sandhu celebrated her big win in true desi style saying, "Chak de fatte India!' After taking her first walk as Miss Universe 2021, Sandhu proceeded backstage where she sent out a message to all at home. In a video message, Sandhu said, " Namaste, Sat Sri Akaal universe. Thank you so much to each one of you for supporting me since day 1, always believing in me and making me feel worth this. Now this is the time to save the universe. Let's do it together. Thank you and love you."