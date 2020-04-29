'Stay Away From Extreme Assumptions About Irrfan Khan's Health': Spokesperson

Actor Irrfan Khan, who was admitted to ICU at the Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday evening because of colon infection, is under doctor's observation and his team has requested the media to maintain distance from extreme assumptions about his health not fall for any rumours.

Khan's spokesperson expressed disappointment over extreme assumptions being made about Irrfan’s health in some section of the media.

"While we are truly appreciative that people are concerned, it’s disheartening to see some sources spread extreme rumours and creating panic. Irrfan is a strong person and is still fighting the battle. We really request you to not fall for rumours and not partake in these conversations which are fictional. We have always actively clarified and shared updates on his health and we will continue doing so.”

The spokesperson had earlier said: “His (Irrfan) strength and courage have helped him battle and fight so far and we are sure with his tremendous willpower and prayers of all his well-wishers, he will recover soon.”

Khan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, and since then, the actor has been in and out of the country for his treatment. Khan's mother Saeeda Begum died in Jaipur. She mother was 95 and succumbed to age-related illnesses on Saturday.

Confirming the news on Twitter, Bollywood trade analyst Komal Nahta wrote, "Saeeda Begum, mother of actor Irrfan Khan, passed away April 25 in Jaipur at the age of 95. According to reports Irrfan, who was in Mumbai, and couldn't travel due to the coronavirus lockdown, paid his last respects to his late mother through a video conferencing session."