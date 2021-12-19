Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Tom Holland Surprised By 'Spider-Man: No Way Home's Box-Office Collections; Dwayne Johnson Sends Congratulations

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' actor Tom Holland was mighty surprised by looking at the massive box-office collections of the movie. Actor Dwayne Johnson took to social media to send his congratulations to the team.

Tom Holland Surprised By 'Spider-Man: No Way Home's Box-Office Collections; Dwayne Johnson Sends Congratulations
Tom Holland | Instagram

Trending

Tom Holland Surprised By 'Spider-Man: No Way Home's Box-Office Collections; Dwayne Johnson Sends Congratulations
outlookindia.com
2021-12-19T11:55:48+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 19 Dec 2021, Updated: 19 Dec 2021 11:55 am

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has managed to become one of Marvel's most successful films and Actor Tom Holland couldn't help but be thankful for all the appreciation it's getting. The actor took to Instagram to share a post thanking his colleagues and fans as he said, "Your love and support means the world to me (sic)."

The post consisted of a video from the premiere. After thanking his 'Spider-Man' stunt doubles in his Instagram story, the actor shared a new post that said, "Wow guys I can’t believe these number. You made this possible. Your love and support means the world to me. Thank you thank you thank you and if you haven’t seen Spider-Man no way home yet… merry Christmas and you know what to do (sic)."

Holland's post received a special shoutout from actor Dwayne Johnson who congratulated the 'Spider-Man' star on the film's massive success. In the comments, Johnson wrote, "I’m so fucking happy about this!!!! Congrats to you and the entire TEAM. Enjoy this massive and historic win brother (sic)."

Check out Tom Holland's post HERE:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' was released in theatres on December 16 and the film has managed to put up big numbers at the worldwide box-office in its first weekend itself. The film received great reviews from critics and also left fans impressed with it. Fans even called it the best 'Spider-Man' film ever.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Along with Tom Holland, the film also stars actress Zendaya, actor Jacob Batalon, actor Benedict Cumberbatch and many more. With the opening up of the multiverse, the film also brought back some old villains such as actor Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus, actor Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin and actor Jamie Foxx's Electro.

[With Inputs From Pinkvilla]

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Tom Holland Dwayne Johnson Mumbai Spider-Man Bollywood Hollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Meryl Streep On Returning To Films After Pandemic Lockdown: I Forgot How To Act

Meryl Streep On Returning To Films After Pandemic Lockdown: I Forgot How To Act

Mahima Makwana: Radhika Madan, Sushant Singh Rajput Have Created A Path For Other TV Actors

Abhishek Bachchan: I've Seen A Lot Of Heartache And Heartbreak To Make It Through These 21 Years

Nagarjuna's 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' Will See SS Rajamouli, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Grace The Grand Finale

Mahesh Dattani On Isolation And The Emergence Of Digital Theatre | The Year That Was 2021

Sands of time - Part III: When Shah Rukh Khan Met Fyodor Dostoevsky

How Independent Music Allowed Women To Freely Express Themselves

Salman Khan Welcomes Sunny Leone, Kanika Kapoor And Remo D’Souza For A Spectacular Night On 'Bigg Boss 15'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Take Complete Control On Day 3

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Take Complete Control On Day 3

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

‘Aranyak’s Response Has Been So Gratifying: Siddharth Roy Kapur

‘Aranyak’s Response Has Been So Gratifying: Siddharth Roy Kapur

Priyadarshan On Working With Urvashi In 'Appatha': Wanted A Challenging Actress For This Role

Priyadarshan On Working With Urvashi In 'Appatha': Wanted A Challenging Actress For This Role

For 'Sirf Tum' Actor Puneett Chowksey, Life Is His Biggest Inspiration

For 'Sirf Tum' Actor Puneett Chowksey, Life Is His Biggest Inspiration

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: We’re Running After Work To Earn Money, But We Forget To Live Our Lives

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: We’re Running After Work To Earn Money, But We Forget To Live Our Lives

Read More from Outlook

Harry And The Bihari: Return Of The Native

Harry And The Bihari: Return Of The Native

Ashwani Kumar / Niti Aayog’s prognosis is timely but it has missed the larger picture of irreversible social revolution in Bihar.

Man Beaten To Death In Golden Temple: Leaders React In Aftermath

Man Beaten To Death In Golden Temple: Leaders React In Aftermath

Outlook Web Desk / See what Arvind Kejriwal, Charanjit Singh Channi, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, other political leaders and the police have to say on the incident of a man being beaten to death in Golden Temple.

Kidambi Srikanth Aims To Be First Indian Man To Win A World Badminton Singles Title

Kidambi Srikanth Aims To Be First Indian Man To Win A World Badminton Singles Title

Koushik Paul / Srikanth fought back to beat Lakshya Sen 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 in the men's singles semifinal at BWF World Championships 2021 on Saturday.

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Manash Ghosh / HD Deve Gowda remembers AB Vajpapayee, with whom he differed on many issues, with fondness and recalls a time when he offered support to save the Gowda govt at the centre.

Advertisement