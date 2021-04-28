April 28, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  South Indian Actor Allu Arjun Tests Positive For Covid-19, Under Home-Quarantine

South Indian Actor Allu Arjun Tests Positive For Covid-19, Under Home-Quarantine

Allu Arjun urged all those who came in contact with him to get tested.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
South Indian Actor Allu Arjun Tests Positive For Covid-19, Under Home-Quarantine
Allu Arjun
PTI
South Indian Actor Allu Arjun Tests Positive For Covid-19, Under Home-Quarantine
outlookindia.com
2021-04-28T13:51:18+05:30
Also read

South star Allu Arjun has tested positive for Covid-19 and is under home quarantine. The 38-year-old actor shared a note on Twitter to inform about his diagnosis.

"Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols. I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine," he wrote.

Arjun urged all those who came in contact with him to get tested.

"I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. Stay home, stay safe and get vaccinated when you get the chance," he said.

Work-wise, he has multi-lingual action thriller "Pushpa" set to release on August 13 in theatres. He is also set to team up with "Bharat Ane Nenu" fame director Siva Koratala.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Kannada Actress Arrested For Allegedly Murdering Her Brother Over An Affair She Had

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Allu Arjun Mumbai COVID-19 Coronavirus New Coronavirus Strain Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Twitter Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos