Income Tax Officials Survey Actor Sonu Sood's House, Office In Mumbai: Reports

Income Tax officials are currently at actor turned social activist Sonu Sood’s residence in Mumbai. According to a report in NDTV, the officials are currently ‘surverying’ as many as six places linked to Sonu Sood including his home and office in Mumbai.

This is not the first time that the actor’s house has been raided by the IT officials. Back in 2012, the IT department had raided Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Nigam and Sonu Sood’s house after red flags were raised regarding their acquisitions. Sood’s house was raided then after the actor had brought a property worth Rs 30 crores.

Last month, the Delhi Government had announced Sonu Sood as the brand ambassador of their 'Desh Ka Mentor' programme.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had also announced that the Delhi government would soon come up with "the most progressive" film policy in the country that would provide a massive boost to the entertainment industry. Both Kejriwal and Sood had then said that no discussions around politics were held during their meeting.