Sonakshi Sinha reveals SHOCKING details about being fatshamed, sexism and getting replaced in films

Sonakshi Sinha might be born to a filmy family but she has had her own struggles. While the industry is of the opinion that only outsiders battle against all odds to make it big in the industry, which in fact is also true, we tend to overlook the amount of struggles that an actor, who belongs to a legion in the film fraternity, also has to brave to reach a certain position in the industry. From nepotism to bodyshaming, bullying to getting replaced in films or being on the other end of ridiculous demands, Sonakshi has seen it all, despite being an industry kid. Watch her share her story.

Sonakshi reveals, "I have been bullied quite a bit. I have had my fair share because I was a fat kid. I used to weight around 95 kilos and I was always a big kid. Even though I used to do a lot of sports, the boys used to bully me and call me names. They wouldnt give me main roles in plays in school. They would always make me stand at the side or be the narrator."

Narrating another incident, the Dabangg actress shares, "For instance, I remember something that happened in college. So we had to organise this annual fashion show and I wanted to be this model and walk on the ramp. So one of the thin girls told me, 'You handle the lights'. I said, "Why? I want to walk the ramp." She replied, "No, you are too big to walk the ramp." I just felt really bad. There's so much you want to do when you are growing up. So who is this girl who happen to tell you that you can't do it just because she is 10 or 20 kilos less than me! I'm very happy with where I have reached."

But the fatshaming continued even after she made her big debut opposite Salman Khan in 2010. "It didn't stop there. I lost 30 kilos for my first film. When it released, the audiences lapped me up but the worst part is I was being fatshamed by the industry people and the media. That really hurt. I knew I wasn't the average looking stick figure person. I didn't have to. Honestly, I knew I had a lot more to offer than what I weight on the weighing scale. So I never took that to heart."

