Popular actress Rakul Preet Singh, and many other celebrities have come in support of actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, after the latter posted a heartfelt note on social media, thanking her fans for standing by her, after announcing separation from actor Naga Chaitanya after four years of marriage.

Rakul Preet Singh left a heart and a muscle emoji on Samantha Prabhu’s post, while popular stylist and costume designer, Neerajaa Kona wrote a heartfelt reply on the same post.

There have been several rumours blaming Samantha Prabhu for the break in the marriage. Addressing all those rumours, she had penned a long note on social media, thanking her fans for being emotionally invested her well-being and supporting her. She said that the attacks on her have been relentless.

"Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am a opportunist and now that I have had abortions," she wrote.

“A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me," she added.

Several users, following the note, supported the actress.