Snoop Dogg Invites Meghan Markle And Prince Harry For Thanksgiving Dinner

Popular American rapper-music producer Snoop Dogg has invited former Royal couple Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to his house to join him for the annual Thanksgiving dinner. In an interview with the British tabloid Snoop Dogg remarked that he has immense “respect” for the couple, after they, according to Snoop Dogg, decided to live life on their own terms, following their decision to leave England and stay in the US instead.

“Him and Meghan are living their lives like they want and that can’t be an easy thing with the whole world judging them. They got to live life their way – they get a lot of respect from me for that,” he said during the interview.

"If they want to come over for Thanksgiving dinner they are in for something special. They can come over to Snoop’s crib,” he added.

He mentioned that he would offer them "something special" and also added that he's learned cooking from Gordon Ramsay.

Prince William and Prince Harry have reportedly been fans of the rapper and while talking about the brothers, Snoop referred to the royal siblings as "my boys" and stated that he will always look out for them.

It will certainly be interesting to see if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex take up Snoop Dogg's offer to spend Thanksgiving with him. This year, the holiday season will be special for Meghan and Harry since it will be their first with daughter Lilibet Diana.

(Inputs From Pinkvilla)