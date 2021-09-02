Sidharth Shukla's Last Instagram Post Goes Viral As Fans Flood It With RIP Messages

Fans of 'Bigg Boss 13' winner, Sidharth Shukla, have flooded his last Instagram post, with messages, expressing, shock, grief and condolences, following his untimely death on Thursday morning.

Sidharth Shukla’s last post saw him holding a placard, thanking the doctors and the frontline workers for their relentless and selfless work to help the people during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla)

“To all the frontline warriors, a thank you from the heart! You risk your lives, work for countless hours, and comfort patients who couldn’t be with their families. You truly are the bravest! Being on the frontline surly isn’t easy, but we really appreciate your efforts," Shukla had written in the post which he had shared on August 24.

Several fans of Sidharth Shukla, who were heartbroken, commented on his post.

“Man this is really heartbreaking!! Makes me think what’s the point of the hardwork, when you don't even know if you'll be able to see tomorrow or not. This is really unfair,” wrote one user.

Sidharth Shukla, who rose to prominence with iconic TV shows such as ‘Balika Vadhu’ and ‘Bigg Boss 13’, died following a massive heart attack in Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital. He was 40.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine