<em>Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan:</em> Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals Why He Chose A Film On LGBTQ Community

After delivering half-a-dozen hits in a row, Ayushmann Khurrana is returning with a movie revolving around the same-sex relationship that seeks to convey an important message to the parents and families in India.

Ayushmann, known for his quirky, message-oriented films, will now be seen in a gay character in a soon-to-be-released Anand L. Rai’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan that tackles the same-sex relationship. Even though the big stars of Bollywood have usually been wary of doing such a myth-busting role, Ayushmann thinks he had to do this film and contribute his bit towards the cause of LGBTQ community in India.



“I was born and brought up in a small city and growing up I did not have adequate knowledge, understanding on this," he says. "I have seen my perspective about the LGBTQ community evolve and I slowly recognised the societal stigma and stereotypes associated with the community at large and it pained me.”



The versatile actor reveals that he was a proud Indian when Article 377 was struck down by the Supreme Court of India. “Human beings are born equals and should be treated as equals. Who they are, whom they love, what their choices are should never be questioned in a free country," he states. "Sadly, that doesn’t really happen anywhere and evolution to becoming a better society is always a process, always a work in progress. I’m grateful that our nation has also evolved with time."

Ayushmann says that striking down of Article 377 was a historic step towards fostering inclusivity and he was a proud Indian when the judgement was passed.



Ayushmann points out that he decided to back Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan because such films foster the spirit of inclusivity and individuality in society at large. “I had to back this important project and do my bit to raise more awareness around this sensitive issue. It is an honour that (film-maker) Anand L. Rai sir felt that through (writer-director) Hitesh Kewalya’s vision, I could be entrusted to play this important role on screen and take a very important message to as many families and parents in India."

Ayushmann, who was last seen in Bala (2019), the film is his attempt at celebrating the individuality of all Indians and championing inclusivity that truly defines everybody as human beings.