Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021
Shriya Saran And Husband Andrei Koscheev Welcome A Baby Girl

Actress Shriya Saran has taken to social media to announce that she and her husband Andrei Koscheev have been blessed with their first child, a baby girl.

Shriya Saran With Baby Girl | Instagram

2021-10-12T09:50:52+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 12 Oct 2021, Updated: 12 Oct 2021 9:50 am

Actress Shriya Saran and her Russian entrepreneur-husband Andrei Koscheev announced on Monday that they had become parents for the first time. Saran, who married Koscheev in 2018, said on Instagram that she was expecting a child in 2020. The couple has been blessed with their first child, a baby girl.

Sharing a video of their little baby, Shriya wrote how she and Koscheev had the “most beautiful quarantine". “Hello people, we had a crazy but the most beautiful 2020 quarantine. While the whole world was going through a beautiful turmoil, our world changed forever… To a world full of adventures, excitement and learning. We are blessed to have an Angel in our life. We are so grateful to God (sic),” the 39-year-old actor wrote beside the video with Koshcheev and their child.

 
 
 
Shriya Saran, a renowned South Indian actress, married Andrei Koscheev, a Russian tennis player and entrepreneur residing in Barcelona, in 2018. The pair relocated to Barcelona and has spent the last few years there under coronavirus-induced confinement. In August, she returned to India. Shriya revealed her love story with Koscheev in an interview with the Times of India.

“God has been kind and I’m blessed to have such a supportive partner like Andrei. I somehow like the word partner more than husband. Because Andrei is like my partner-in-crime, partner-in-fun and everything else. He’s really proud of me and my work. Whenever I’m stressed or worried about what I’m doing, he always tries to calm me down. He’s the best thing that’s happened to me and I’m loving every minute that I spend with him," the actress said.

Saran has appeared in films such as ‘Sivaji: The Boss’, ‘Awarapan’, ‘Drishyam’ and many others.

