Shamita Shetty Admits To Getting Slammed By Trolls For Being In ‘Bigg Boss’ Amidst Raj Kundra’s Case

After ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, actress Shamita Shetty has now entered the coveted house of ‘Bigg Boss 15’. In a recent interview, before entering the house, she talked about the challenges and trolls she and her family had to deal with as a result of her brother-in-law Raj Kundra's incident.

Shetty revealed that her family was ridiculed for her decision to go on ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, and she was even questioned about her involvement in the show during this critical moment.

Elaborating further on it during an interview with Bollywood Bubble, she said, “It was very difficult for me the first time around, because the situation was very different. I was unfortunately being heavily trolled for no fault of mine. My family also, at that point in time, felt that it's better for me to just lock myself in that house. And also it was a previous commitment, and I didn't want to back off because of everything that happened. I wanted to stick to my word and continue. As they say, ‘The show must go on’.”

“Honestly, at this time, people have been sitting at home with no work; they've lost work. And I'm being paid to sit in a house, why would I say no?” she went on to further clarify.

For the uninitiated, actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband, businessman Raj Kundra, was arrested in July of this year in connection with the alleged fabrication of pornographic films and their distribution via several applications. According to the lengthy document, the investigation performed by the criminal branch's property unit found that Kundra was the "primary facilitator" in the pornographic video case.

Kundra was granted release last month after spending many weeks in judicial detention. Wife Shilpa Shetty's reaction to the event was expressed in a social media post, in which she stated that she had complete trust in the Mumbai police and legal system. Later, her testimony to Mumbai police became viral, in which she stated that she was unaware of her husband, Raj Kundra's business operations.