September 10, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Shah Rukh Khan Does His Signature Wide-Arms Pose As He Promotes Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D’Souza's Plant-Based Venture

Shah Rukh Khan Does His Signature Wide-Arms Pose As He Promotes Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D’Souza's Plant-Based Venture

Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to help out good friends Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza in his unique way. He combined his iconic wide-arms pose with their new business venture. Read on to know how!

Outlook Web Bureau 10 September 2021, Last Updated at 2:24 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Shah Rukh Khan Does His Signature Wide-Arms Pose As He Promotes Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D’Souza's Plant-Based Venture
Shah Rukh Khan Does His Signature Wide-Arms Pose As He Promotes Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D’Souza's Plant-Based Venture
Twitter
Shah Rukh Khan Does His Signature Wide-Arms Pose As He Promotes Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D’Souza's Plant-Based Venture
outlookindia.com
2021-09-10T14:24:11+05:30

Shah Rukh Khan has always been extending a helping hand whenever there is anything needed by his friends. The latest to see this large-hearted side of his are Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza. The two of them have started a new plant-based business venture, and SRK took to social media to help them promote it in his unique style.

Khan shared the picture holding the products in his iconic wide-arms pose. Along with the pic, Khan tweeted, “My friends @geneliad & @Riteishd were discussing who would launch their Plant Based Meats Venture. I opened my arms wide and said ‘Main Hoon Naa’. I wish the entire team of @ImagineMeats my best as they dish out #TheHappyMeat. It’s live http://imaginemeats.com go visit (sic).”

Khan has been good friends with the Deshmukh's and they have been seen quite often at each other’s parties exchanging pleasantries.

On the work front, Khan has not had any release since the 2018 debacle ‘Zero’. He has been shooting quietly for his next project, which is tentatively titled ‘Pathan’. He also has given his nod for Atlee’s next project.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ To Release In India On September 24

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Shah Rukh Khan Riteish Deshmukh Genelia D'Souza Mumbai Bollywood Bollywood Actor Actor/Actress Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos