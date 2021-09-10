Shah Rukh Khan Does His Signature Wide-Arms Pose As He Promotes Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D’Souza's Plant-Based Venture

Shah Rukh Khan has always been extending a helping hand whenever there is anything needed by his friends. The latest to see this large-hearted side of his are Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza. The two of them have started a new plant-based business venture, and SRK took to social media to help them promote it in his unique style.

Khan shared the picture holding the products in his iconic wide-arms pose. Along with the pic, Khan tweeted, “My friends @geneliad & @Riteishd were discussing who would launch their Plant Based Meats Venture. I opened my arms wide and said ‘Main Hoon Naa’. I wish the entire team of @ImagineMeats my best as they dish out #TheHappyMeat. It’s live http://imaginemeats.com go visit (sic).”

Khan has been good friends with the Deshmukh's and they have been seen quite often at each other’s parties exchanging pleasantries.

On the work front, Khan has not had any release since the 2018 debacle ‘Zero’. He has been shooting quietly for his next project, which is tentatively titled ‘Pathan’. He also has given his nod for Atlee’s next project.

