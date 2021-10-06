Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Satyajeet Dubey: If The Character Is Supposed To Be ‘Baahubali’, I Will Become ‘Baahubali’

‘Mumbai Diaries’ actor Satyajeet Dubey reveals to Outlook about his massive physical transformation for the show. He looked quite bulked up before but in the show, he looks practically 10-years younger. Here’s how he did it.

Satyajeet Dubey: If The Character Is Supposed To Be ‘Baahubali’, I Will Become ‘Baahubali’
Satyajeet Dubey | Instagram

Trending

Satyajeet Dubey: If The Character Is Supposed To Be ‘Baahubali’, I Will Become ‘Baahubali’
outlookindia.com
2021-10-06T22:08:48+05:30
Prateek Sur
Prateek Sur

Prateek Sur

More stories from Prateek Sur
View All

Published: 06 Oct 2021, Updated: 06 Oct 2021 10:08 pm

Actor Satyajeet Dubey has been garnering a great response for his OTT debut, ‘Mumbai Diaries’. While on one hand, people have been appreciating his performance, there is also another section of the audience who are dying to know as to how he managed to change his look so drastically from his previous project ‘Prassthanam’.

People have been commenting all over social media about how he has gone through a body transformation and was looking much younger than he actually is. He had bulked up a lot for his last projects and in this one, he cut down a lot and looked strikingly different. Talking to Prateek Sur, Dubey reveals about the process and what went behind getting that perfect look and body. Excerpts: 

You were quite bulked up for ‘Prassthanam’ and right after that, you shot for ‘Mumbai Diaries’ and in that you look like 10-years younger. What transpired there? 

I had to gain a lot of muscles for ‘Prassthanam’ because I was pitted against the likes of Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff. I remember that during our workshop of 15-16 days for ‘Mumbai Diaries’, they were teaching us how to give CPR. Nikhil (Advani) Sir saw me, and he walked up to me and said that he doesn't want my triceps flexing because if it was like that he could have hired John Abraham to do the part.

So, what was his brief for the look?

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

He wanted a very innocent, vulnerable young boy who is trying to save lives and was going through this thing called imposter syndrome which is a personality disorder and a medical condition where my character constantly feels that he’s a fluke. I asked Nikhil sir as to what I can do, he advised me to shed the muscles by undergoing body transformation.

What did you eventually do to shed so much muscle?

So, within 15 days I cut myself down as much as I could, and I insisted upon the fact that there's a flashback where you see a young 16-year-old Ahaan Mirza (his character in Mumbai Diaries). I requested Sir, please don't cast a young boy, I want to do it and I will cut myself down. I went on a water diet. I used to run 12 kilometres a day and eventually shrunk like a baby. I clean shaved and put my hair a certain way. If you see the trailer closely, there is a small cut where you will notice a young Ahaan.

Did you take inspiration from anyone for this sort of transformation?

I feel I relate to Christian Bale and Ryan Goslings of the world having undergone body transformation myself. They are great looking people but they have a mammoth of talent by their side too. Even when I didn't know world cinema or the performances after ‘Always Kabhi Kabhi’, I always wanted to become the character. I want to shed off the skin of aesthetics and good looks in this and that. If the character is supposed to be Baahubali, I will become Baahubali. If the character is a degenerate person, I will become one.

Tags

Prateek Sur Satyajeet Dubey Mumbai Bollywood Actor Bollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

‘Bigg Boss 15’ Written Updates, Day 3: All Junglewasis Nominated For Elimination Because Of Pratik Sehajpal

‘Bigg Boss 15’ Written Updates, Day 3: All Junglewasis Nominated For Elimination Because Of Pratik Sehajpal

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Contestant Zeeshan Khan Makes It Official With His 'Baby Buns' Reyhna Pandit

Karan Tacker Injures Himself During Shoot In Jharkhand

Watch: Kishwer Merchant And Suyyash Rai Reveal Their Baby’s Face

Bhuvan Bam’s Debut Web Series ‘Dhindora’s Trailer Gets Praise From ‘Baahubali’ Maker SS Rajamouli

Dia Mirza Questions, Can We Thrive In An Unhealthy Ecosystem?

The Goddess And Other Stories

Mahalaya 2021: All You Need To Know About The Hindu Festival

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Mumbai Indians Tame Rajasthan Royals, Stay In Hunt For IPL 2021 Playoffs

Mumbai Indians Tame Rajasthan Royals, Stay In Hunt For IPL 2021 Playoffs

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakunta

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakunta

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Rani Mukerji, Kajol Will Celebrate Durga Puja Virtually Due To Covid-19

Rani Mukerji, Kajol Will Celebrate Durga Puja Virtually Due To Covid-19

Mrunal Thakur Wraps Up The Shoot Of 'Pippa'

Mrunal Thakur Wraps Up The Shoot Of 'Pippa'

Chandan Roy Sanyal Is ‘Thrilled’ To Play ‘An Out-And-Out Villain’ In ‘Sanak’

Chandan Roy Sanyal Is ‘Thrilled’ To Play ‘An Out-And-Out Villain’ In ‘Sanak’

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt In Delhi To Complete Shooting Of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt In Delhi To Complete Shooting Of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’

Read More from Outlook

Rahul And Priyanka Together Leave For Lakhimpur Kheri

Rahul And Priyanka Together Leave For Lakhimpur Kheri

Outlook Web Desk / Sitapur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Sadar) Pyarelal Maurya said that Priyanka Gandhi has been released from detention.

Lakhimpur Kheri Tragedy Was Pre-Planned To Teach Us A Lesson, Says Farmer Leader And Eye-Witness

Lakhimpur Kheri Tragedy Was Pre-Planned To Teach Us A Lesson, Says Farmer Leader And Eye-Witness

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Farmer leader Paramjeet Singh Pummy told Outlook that he saw Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son exiting car that mowed over four protesting farmers on Sunday.

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021, Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore Eye 100th IPL win

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021, Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore Eye 100th IPL win

PTI / Follow live cricket scores of RCB vs SRH. A win versus Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight can take Royal Challengers Bangalore to the second spot in the IPL 2021 standings.

Valuation Conundrum: Why Nifty Is Still At A Reasonable Level

Valuation Conundrum: Why Nifty Is Still At A Reasonable Level

Rajiv Ranjan Singh / Beginning today in a 3-part series we look at the current euphoria around the Indian stock markets when experts are confused with the meteoric rise of the markets despite no comparative growth in the economy.

Advertisement