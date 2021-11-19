Advertisement
Friday, Nov 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Sanjay Mishra's 'Andaman' Movie Trailer Garners Widespread Applause

Sanjay Mishra starrer 'Andaman' gives its viewers an opportunity to become profit partners with its unique campaign attached to the film. Check out the trailer of the film right here.

Sanjay Mishra's 'Andaman' Movie Trailer Garners Widespread Applause
'Andaman' film poster

Trending

Sanjay Mishra's 'Andaman' Movie Trailer Garners Widespread Applause
outlookindia.com
2021-11-19T21:50:24+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 19 Nov 2021, Updated: 19 Nov 2021 9:50 pm

Sanjay Mishra, Rajesh Tailang and Anand Raaj starrer quarantine drama 'Andaman' unveiled its trailer earlier today. Helmed by debutante director Smita Singh and produced by 8 Pillar Motion Pictures, the film is set to release independently on November 20 with a unique social media campaign highlighting the covid crisis. Check out the trailer right here:

Divulging about the working experience with Sanjay Mishra and Rajesh Tailang, writer, actor and producer Anand Raaj extended a note of appreciation. He states, "One’s art is reflection of one’s inner world and both of them manifest this principle completely. They both are truly wonderful people. Their compelling performance come through their innate humanistic values. Sanjay sir is very stylish, charming and has endearing innocence. Rajesh sir’s simplicity is incredible,  he is very hardworking and serious about all aspect of film making. During the shoot he made each of his co-actors very comfortable and even stayed till the end. Both of them make a brilliant performance look so simple."

As an independent filmmaker since film distribution is the toughest thing, Smita emphasised on the plethora of  challenges faced by the film and the unique concept of releasing this film. "This film has been made with support of lot of ordinary and unknown people. We want to take this film to maximum people. Towards that we have created our own OTT platform and are going to run an interesting social media campaign in which our audience are not only going to be viewers but also our profit partners. We are very excited and expecting a festival of joy with our audience. A film of the people, for the people and by the people," she said.

The ever dynamic and critically acclaimed artiste Sanjay Mishra states, "No film or filmmaker is big or small. A film creates a large impact only after its making. I'm sure this film will create that spark. I have done this film to support new talent and have seen the hard work put by the director and the entire team. I really want new talent to grow because they come with fresh ideas and concept. The trailer looks really intriguing and I'm eager to see how it turns out."

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

The 'Siddharth' fame actor Rajesh Tailang applauds their fellow colleagues and states, "As I knew the director Smita Singh and my co-actor Anand Raaj since years, I'm well aware of their enthusiasm and hard work in all terms, the way they channelise their talent is great that's the reason I chose the film. But even if I haven't known them, I would have worked with them after reading the script because the story is amazing and I think that everyone will like this film."

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Sanjay Mishra India Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

International Men’s Day: Bollywood Actors Who Crushed Gender Stereotypes

International Men’s Day: Bollywood Actors Who Crushed Gender Stereotypes

Britney Spears Is 'Considering Venues' For Her Wedding With Fiancé Sam Asghari

Rani Mukerji Divulges More On Her Knee Injury As She Wraps Up Promotion For 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'

‘Dhamaka’ Movie Review: Starts With A Bang, Ends With A Whimper!

Taapsee Pannu, Prakash Raj, And Other Bollywood Celebrities Respond To PM Modi's Decision To Repeal Farm Laws

Javed Akhtar Takes A Jibe At Kangana Ranaut For Her 'Bheekh' Remark

Anger Diaries: Oodles Of Ketchup In Daily Conversation

Not Just Vir Das, Here Are 5 Stand-Up Comedians Who Got Into Trouble With The Law

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

One Battle Won, The War Remains

One Battle Won, The War Remains

The Hands That Feed The Nation

The Hands That Feed The Nation

Which Side Are You On?

Which Side Are You On?

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Aftab Shivdasani: ‘Special Ops 1.5’ Is A Tribute To Intelligence Agents Who’re Our Unsung Heroes

Aftab Shivdasani: ‘Special Ops 1.5’ Is A Tribute To Intelligence Agents Who’re Our Unsung Heroes

Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello Breakup: A Timeline Of Their Romance

Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello Breakup: A Timeline Of Their Romance

From 'Shyam Singha Roy', 'Marakkar' To 'Kurup' , Period Stories Get Movie Buffs Excited

From 'Shyam Singha Roy', 'Marakkar' To 'Kurup' , Period Stories Get Movie Buffs Excited

ZEE5 Drops Trailer Of Thriller Series 'Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam'

ZEE5 Drops Trailer Of Thriller Series 'Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam'

Read More from Outlook

Farm Laws Repealed: The Biggest Victory Of Farmers' Movement In Recent Decades

Farm Laws Repealed: The Biggest Victory Of Farmers' Movement In Recent Decades

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Observers consider it even bigger than the anti-displacement land movement of 2006-08 in Singur-Nandigram-Kalinganagr resulting in the scrapping of an archaic land acquisition act in 2013.

Farm Laws To Be Repealed But For Women Farmers, The Battle Has Only Just Begun

Farm Laws To Be Repealed But For Women Farmers, The Battle Has Only Just Begun

Preetha Nair / Scores of women participants in the agitation have tales of the neglect faced by women farmers in India, who remain invisible and relegated to the fringe with no ownership on land.

IND Vs NZ, 2nd T20, Live: Rohit, Rahul Give India Good Start

IND Vs NZ, 2nd T20, Live: Rohit, Rahul Give India Good Start

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 in Ranchi today. India won the first match in Jaipur.

At Ghazipur Border, Farm Law Announcement Met With Cautious Enthusiasm

At Ghazipur Border, Farm Law Announcement Met With Cautious Enthusiasm

Vikas Pathak / The farmers are not-committal at Ghazipur border to when they would return back to their homes.

Advertisement