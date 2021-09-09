Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Varun Dhawan Bring In The Fervour Of Ganpati With 'Vighnaharta' Song From 'Antim'

After the teaser of 'Vighnaharta' created colossal ripples among the awaiting audience and fans who were high on anticipation, the complete track has finally released. The response from the audience is towering and enormous, and the track is already trending on social media. The high on energy festive dance track from 'Antim' features Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and, in a cameo, Varun Dhawan.

The track is filled with energetic dance moves by Dhawan and Sharma who added zeal to the vibrant factor. Khan also comes in towards the end to do the aarti. But the cherry on top is the shirtless Khan getting ready to fight it out with a shirtless Sharma. Have a look:

The overall tone and visuals of the track are high in the magnificence of the Ganpati festival. The colour has been splashed in a regal and ornate manner which is bound to catch the viewers' eye the moment they lay their eyes on it and it will keep them hooked and wanting for more by the time the track ends.

Presented by Salman Khan Films and produced by Salma Khan, 'Antim' has been directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The film is set to release soon.

