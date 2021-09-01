Saira Banu, Widow Of Late Bollywood Superstar Dilip Kumar, Shifted To ICU In Mumbai Hospital

September 01, 2021
Saira Banu, who was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai three days ago, is now in ICU with blood pressure problems

Outlook Web Bureau 01 September 2021, Last Updated at 3:43 pm
Saira Banu was shifted to the ICU in Hinduja Hospital on Wednesday
Veteran Bollywood actor Saira Banu, who was admiited to the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai three days ago, was shifted to the hospital’s ICU on Wednesday. According to a report in India Today, a family friend of the actor had confirmed the same.

While not much information is there regarding the actor’s health condition, according to the family friend, she was admitted to the hospital after she complained of having blood pressure issues.

Saira Banu's husband, Dilip Kumar, passed away on July 7, earlier this year was also admitted in the same hospital. Faisal Farooqui, their family friend, had shared the news of Kumar's death on Twitter. 

The 77-year-old actor who made her debut in 1961 with the film 'Junglee',  is known for her roles in popular films like 'Padosan', 'Purab Aur Paschim', and 'Resham Ki Dori'  among many other films. She was last seen in 'Faisla' in 1988.

