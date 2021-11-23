Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
Rubina Dilaik Isn’t Alone! Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hina Khan, Himanshi Khurana Were Also Fat-Shamed Recently

The Fat-shaming of actresses makes headlines every few days. The latest is ‘Bigg Boss 14’ winner Rubina Dilaik. Here are a few others who were recently body shamed.

Hina Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Himanshi Khurana | Instagram

2021-11-24T01:26:48+05:30
Prateek Sur
Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 24 Nov 2021 1:26 am

‘Bigg Boss 14’ winner Rubina Dilaik recently took to social media to call out some of her detractors who have been sending her hate mails, hate comments and hate remarks. Dilaik is being body-shamed and trolled massively, and she couldn’t just take it anyone and she went online and she opened up about the same. She hit back with a powerful statement.

Anonymous social media users have been making fun of Dilaik for having gained some weight. She sent a scathing statement in which she stated that it is her life and one of its periods. She begged them not to refer to themselves as her fans if they merely enjoy her physical beauty.

 
 
 
Dilaik isn't the only one getting fat-shamed. This has been a phenomenon that has been going on and on for the past many years. Many Bollywood and television stars are subjected to body-shaming trolls. Let's have a look at some actresses who got body-shamed recently:

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan walked the runway at a fashion week a few weeks ago. She was viciously harassed for gaining weight during and after her second pregnancy. While the actress decided not to open up about the same and address the issue head-on, but it did become the talk on social media for those couple of days.

Himanshi Khurana

Himanshi Khurana of ‘Bigg Boss 13’ fame is frequently subjected to body shaming. There have been reports stating that the actress also has a medical condition, and despite the trolls continue to hound her. Khurana has been asked numerous times about these trolls and from her reactions it seems that she prefers to not pay heed to these detractors.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan had written a lengthy and meaningful post a few weeks back. She acknowledged that she had gained weight. However, the actress went on to also address that she valued her mental health over her physical appearance. She requested people to stay positive and talk about good things rather than fat-shaming people.

