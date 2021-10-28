'Avengers' Robert Downey Jr’s MCU Tribute Goes Viral: ‘There’s Talk Of A Group Tattoo'

Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr’s heart-warming letter, which he had written to those associated with Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in 2018, to commemorate his decade-long experience working with the studio and to mark his exit from the superhero films, has been released.

The ‘Iron-Man’ actor’s letter is reportedly a part of the recently released book, 'The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe'. In his letter, Iron Man aka Tony Stark pays homage to his Avengers co-stars and the fans who love the MCU.

Starting with a nostalgic look back at his first appearance as Tony Stark in 2008’s Iron-Man, the actor recalled special memories with co-star Gwyneth Paltrow and director Jon Favreau. The rest of his letter also had special mentions about the actors he later worked in the MCU and finally offered gratitude to the fans who made it all happen.

“I hope these films have evoked a dialogue on equality, justice, freedom, embracing diversity, and combating intolerance with the power of partnership, sacrifice, and love,” he wrote.

Downey also spoke about his Avengers co-stars, including Chris Evans (Captain America) and Tom Holland (Spiderman).

“Jackson’s presence throughout (and portrayal of Fury) have been a connective tissue, our bridge over numerous credibility gaps. Johansson, Cheadle, Renner, Ruffalo, Hemsworth, Evans, Olsen, and I remain close-knit. (Yes, there’s talk of a group tattoo.),” he wrote.

“We are more than impressed with Pratt, Lilly, Rudd, Cumberbatch, now Boseman, not to mention Larson, whom we all agree will be a fitting and capable advance guard for the second decade of shenanigans. I would loathe not to include Holland (therefore Watts) in the mix, having somehow re-relaunched the most recognizable of all Marvel creations,” he added.

The 56-year-old ended his narrative by thanking the fans of the cinematic universe. “The Who, is YOU .. . If you made it to the “end credits” of this anniversary edition, you’re likely a fan, so there’s your Easter egg, darlings . . . a mirror! Folks who respond to mythological storytelling arc positively the propellant of all things Marvel. It’s always been that way, no supply required without demand. Ever since Comic Con 2007, it’s been apparent that the audience (no offense, THX) was no longer just listening. For ten years, YOU have copiloted the narrative,” he wrote.