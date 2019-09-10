﻿
Rishi Kapoor Returns To India With Wife Neetu Kapoor After Treatment From New York

Rishi and his wife Neetu were spotted at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Tuesday.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 September 2019
Rishi Kapoor Returns To India With Wife Neetu Kapoor After Treatment From New York
Rishi Kapoor Returns To India With Wife Neetu Kapoor After Treatment From New York
2019-09-10T12:35:51+0530

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who was undergoing medical treatment in New York, returned to India on Tuesday.

Taking to his twitter handle, Rishi expressed his happiness about his homecoming after a very long time.

"Back home... after 11 months 11 days. Thank you all," he wrote.

Rishi and his wife Neetu were spotted at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Tuesday.

Several pictures were doing rounds on the Internet in which the couple was seen happily posing for the paparazzi.

Donning a denim shirt and jeans, Rishi looked in the pink of health.

The "Chandni" actor was in the Big Apple to undergo medical treatment for cancer.

A slew of family, friends, and celebrities from across the world, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Karan Johar, have visited Rishi over the past months.

(IANS)

