Advertisement
Friday, Sep 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Rihanna On Her New Music: Whatever You Know Of Rihanna Is Not Going To Be What You Hear

Rihanna last released her album in 2016 and ever since then, fans have been asking her to release new music.

Rihanna On Her New Music: Whatever You Know Of Rihanna Is Not Going To Be What You Hear
Barbadian singer Rihanna has said that her upcoming album will be completely different from the music in her previous albums. | Source: Instagram

Trending

Rihanna On Her New Music: Whatever You Know Of Rihanna Is Not Going To Be What You Hear
outlookindia.com
2021-09-24T12:07:27+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 24 Sep 2021, Updated: 24 Sep 2021 12:07 pm

Barbadian singer Rihanna has assured her fans that her upcoming album, which will be her first album since 2016, will be very different from the music in her previous albums.

“You’re not going to expect what you hear. Just put that in your mind. Whatever you know of Rihanna is not going to be what you hear. I’m really experimenting,” she said during an event for the third edition of the pop star and business mogul's Savage x Fenty show.

“Music is like fashion. You should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever I want. I treat music the same way. So I’m having fun and it’s going to be completely different,” she added.

Rihanna last released her album in 2016 and ever since then, fans have been asking her to release new music. In the meantime, RiRi has been busy working on her fashion and beauty brand and recently was also declared a billionaire by Forbes. The 'Rude Boy' singer became the wealthiest female musician in the world.

Rihanna has also been busy with her personal life as she made her romance with her boyfriend ASAP Rocky official after months of dating rumours. In May this year, ASAP Rocky confessed his feelings for the singer in his first public statement about her as he called her the love of his life.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Rihanna (Singer) New York Music Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Amit Trivedi ‘Hopes’ His Composition For ICC T20 Men’s World Cup 2021 Anthem ‘Resonates Well With Fans’

Amit Trivedi ‘Hopes’ His Composition For ICC T20 Men’s World Cup 2021 Anthem ‘Resonates Well With Fans’

‘Kota Factory’ Season 2 Review: A Journey of Several Dreams!

Yash Raj Films’ Aditya Chopra Turns Down Deal With Amazon Prime Video Worth Rs. 400 crores: Reports

Tom Felton, Harry Potter's 'Draco Malfoy', Collapses At Ryder Cup

Watch: Kristen Stewart Stuns Everyone as Princess Diana In 'Spencer's Trailer'

Gulshan Grover Was Cast As Bond Villain In 'Casino Royale'; Explain Why He Was Replaced By Mads Mikkelsen

Gautam Rode: Social Media Is A Lot Of Pressure, But Pankhuri Awasthy Keeps Pushing Me Hard

Tina Desai: I Naturally Gravitate Towards Characters That Are Extremely Twisted

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Script Big KKR Win Vs MI In IPL 2021

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Script Big KKR Win Vs MI In IPL 2021

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Caste Faultlines: Art As A Social Comment

Caste Faultlines: Art As A Social Comment

More from Art & Entertainment

‘Aarya’ Actor Ankur Bhatia On Emmy Nomination: I Hope We Win And Make India Proud

‘Aarya’ Actor Ankur Bhatia On Emmy Nomination: I Hope We Win And Make India Proud

Priyanka Chopra Applauds Leaders At Global Vaccine Summit For Giving A Helping Hand To Poor Nations

Priyanka Chopra Applauds Leaders At Global Vaccine Summit For Giving A Helping Hand To Poor Nations

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Winner Divya Agarwal: I Will Say What I Want Even If It Is Salman Khan

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Winner Divya Agarwal: I Will Say What I Want Even If It Is Salman Khan

It’s Official: Rajkumar Hirani And Shah Rukh Khan To Come Together For Kanika Dhillon’s Untitled Script

It’s Official: Rajkumar Hirani And Shah Rukh Khan To Come Together For Kanika Dhillon’s Untitled Script

Read More from Outlook

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

With a Dalit Sikh CM from the neglected Puad region, Congress has apparently checkmated the Akali-BSP alliance and BJP’s overtures to Dalits, and tried to retain its old voter base.

Dateline Hathras: For The Lawyer Fighting For Justice, The Nightmare Is Far From Over

Dateline Hathras: For The Lawyer Fighting For Justice, The Nightmare Is Far From Over

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / The family of the Hathras victim, who has been provided tight security cover by the Supreme Court, has demanded protection for their lawyer.

Broken Foot: An Artist's Comment On Caste

Broken Foot: An Artist's Comment On Caste

Sharmila Bhowmick / Mumbai based artist, Prabhakar Kamble spoke to Outlook about his work – Broken Foot which appears on the cover of our latest edition.

Hathras: A Poet's Comment On A Post-Truth World

Hathras: A Poet's Comment On A Post-Truth World

Chinki Sinha / It disturbing but it is important to remember that violence repeats itself in the same ways. Meena Kandasamy's poem is a poem that is invested in the social.

Advertisement