Richa Chadha’s Production Debut Selected For Gotham Week

Actor Richa Chadha is over the moon that the script of her debut production ‘Girls Will Be Girls’, has been selected as a part of the international features section at this year’s Gotham Week, which was formerly known as the Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP).

"I am so happy that the script for 'Girls Will Be Girls' has been selected for Gotham Week," she says.

The film, directed by Shuchi Talati, is only Indian script out of a total 15 scripts from across the globe, which have been selected for this year’s edition of Gotham Week, where established and emerging filmmakers get the opportunity to network with film financiers, festival curators, sales agents and producers.

“We hope to be able to find like-minded investors and collaborators at Gotham Week to join us in making this exciting film. It is a fresh and feminist story, and I believe Shuchi is a new voice in Indian cinema,” she adds.

‘Girls will be Girls’ is an Indo-French co-production between Pushing Burtons Studio (Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal), Crawling Angel Films (Sanjay Gulati and Pooja Chauhan) and Dolce Vita Films (Claire Chassagne). The team recently wrapped up shooting for a pitch video/teaser, which they hope will help with fundraising at Gotham Week and beyond.

“Girls Will Be Girls' deals with gendered power dynamics and female sexuality and I’ve always thought the story would resonate internationally so I’m really happy about this selection. I hope Gotham Week will be a launchpad for us as we fundraise and build a mostly female crew—I hope people reach out to us,” says Shuchi Talati.

The annual event brings together some of the best storytellers from films, television and audio and will be held virtually this year between September 19-24.

