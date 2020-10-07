Rhea Chakraborty Walks Out Of Byculla Jail After Bombay High Court Grants Her Bail

October 07, 2020
Corona
Actor and girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput finally left Byculla jail after spending 28 days in judicial custody.

Lachmi Deb Roy 07 October 2020
A file photo of Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty.
PTI
Also read

The Bombay High Court granted bail to Rhea Chakraborty on Wednesday in a case relating to the death of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor left Byculla jail and will be reaching her residence in Juhu.

However, Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty who was also arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was not granted bail. His bail plea was rejected by the Bombay High Court on Wednesday. He is to remain in judicial custody till October 20, as ordered by a special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Court.

The Mumbai police has prohibited the media from chasing Rhea’s vehicle from Byculla jail to her residence on Juhu Tara Road.  Rhea’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde stated, “Rhea is released today and will get to sleep on her own bed after a month.”

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer further said that they were delighted by the high court order. “Truth and justice have prevailed and ultimately the submissions on facts and law have been accepted by Justice Sarang V Kotwal,” he said. The arrest and custody of Rhea was “totally unwarranted and beyond the reach of law.”

Five important things that court said about Rhea:

  • The Applicant is not guilty of any offence punishable under Sections 19, 24 or 27A or any other offence involving commercial quantity.
  • There are no other criminal antecedents against her.
  • She is not part of the chain of drug dealers.
  • She has not forwarded the drugs allegedly procured by her to somebody else to earn monetary or other benefits.
  • Since she has no criminal antecedents, there are reasonable grounds for believing that she is not likely to commit any offence while on bail.

 

Bollywood Reacts To News Of Rhea Chakraborty Bail

Lachmi Deb Roy Rhea Chakraborty Satish Maneshinde Sushant Singh Rajput Showik Chakraborty Mumbai Sushant Singh Rajput case Bollywood drugs probe Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Arts & Entertainment

